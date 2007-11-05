2 year warranty
Discontinued
10FF2CMW/00
Every picture tells your story
Larger screen, more viewing comfort! Display your digital photos in high pixel density quality and perfect digital color with Philips PhotoFrame 10FF2CMW - now with two designer frames for a change of pace or to change with the season.
25.9 cm/10.2" LCD
23.9 cm (9.4") v.area
The very best high density screen shows off your treasured photos with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.
Full color display brings out the best in your photos with vibrant, real life colors by displaying the same full range of colors found in professionally printed photos.
It's a slideshow effect to show photos in collage form that automatically and randomly compiles different photos together to avoid unattractive borders that may result from photos which are smaller than the screen size.
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