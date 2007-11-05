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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        PhotoFrame

        10FF2CMW/00

        Every picture tells your story

        Larger screen, more viewing comfort! Display your digital photos in high pixel density quality and perfect digital color with Philips PhotoFrame 10FF2CMW - now with two designer frames for a change of pace or to change with the season.

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        Every picture tells your story

        • 25.9 cm/10.2" LCD

        • 23.9 cm (9.4") v.area

        High pixel density for sharp and detailed photo display

        The very best high density screen shows off your treasured photos with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

        Perfect digital colors for rich and stunning photo display

        Full color display brings out the best in your photos with vibrant, real life colors by displaying the same full range of colors found in professionally printed photos.

        Have fun with collages: display mutiple photos in one view

        It's a slideshow effect to show photos in collage form that automatically and randomly compiles different photos together to avoid unattractive borders that may result from photos which are smaller than the screen size.

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