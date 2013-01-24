Re-using your existing magnet and converting to the next generation of MR costs substantially less than purchasing a new system. Furthermore, it alleviates the delays and expense of installing a new MR magnet, that can involve breaking down walls and ceilings and using heavy cranes to transport the magnet in and out of the hospital.
When you convert your MR instead of buying a new system, you also make the sustainable choice. Saving the CO2 output and energy usage that would be required to manufacture a new magnet, and saving the costs of transporting, lifting and installing a new magnet weighing up to 3000 kilograms.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR* and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream capability, without installing a completely new system. Your get a fast, cost effective way to move to digital MRI.
Upgrading to a dStream system without pulling out the bore is a great achievement. This really puts Philips in a class of its own.”
Prof. C. Truwit, MD, PhD, Chief of Radiology
Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Take a quick look at how easy it is to transform your current Philips MRI system to the new dStream digital broadband architecture.