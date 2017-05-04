Define a clear path into the future for your enterprise-wide patient monitoring installation Our SmartPath lifecycle management solutions for Patient Monitoring help you optimize your existing infrastructure by enhancing workflow and minimizing pain points.
Enjoy access to the latest functionality through:
We are committed to supporting your changing patient monitoring needs as they evolve – today and into the future. Our SmartPath lifecycle management solutions help you take a long-term view. We analyze your situation, and deliver solutions planned for the entire lifecycle. After implementation, we stay by your side as a proactive partner.
Knowledge is not a destination, but a continuous journey
Deliver on clinical value – get the most out of your patient monitoring technology. The right knowledge, training, education, and skillsets can add significant value. Delivered by experienced Clinical Specialists, our comprehensive clinical services are tailored to meet your specific needs and workflow requirements. We will help you create a solid foundation that can be built upon and expanded in the future. Clinical end-users will gain critical patient insights and unlock the full potential of their monitoring investment.
Excessive non-actionable alarms in the ICU can quickly escalate to adversely impact patient care. Alarm fatigue results in frequent disruptions, staff stress, unnecessary workload, and inadequate reaction to critical alarms. Our alarm management program can help you regain control. Working with your ICU team we will help improve efficiency and restore patient and staff satisfaction. Following successful implementation of recommendations, positive results can be seen, as demonstrated by these aggregate findings:
This whole process raised our consciousness about the importance of alarm management.”
Ineke van de Pol
Project champion and ICU nurse practitioner, St. Antonius Hospital Nieuwegein, The Netherlands
Our SmartPath lifecycle management solutions help you stay on technology's cutting edge with planned software upgrades. With a Software Maintenance Agreement (SMA), you can be confident that regardless of your current version, a software upgrade will bring the very latest Philips software features and functionality to your solution.
The upgrade enables you to improve your facilities’ service and installation, and supports standardization, compliance, and improved OEM maintenance throughout your hospital.
By keeping our monitors at the most current revision, we can extend the life of that equipment from a capital procurement perspective.”
Dennis Minsent
Director of Clinical Technology Services Oregon Health and Science University
As part of our SmartPath solutions for Patient Monitoring we offer a trade-in program to help customers move to the next generation of MX bedside monitors. You may be eligible for this offer. Please contact your sales representative for further information.
