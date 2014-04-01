Visual and audible alarms in critical care environments can be a contributor to medical errors, and can cause unnecessary stress and burden on caregivers and patients.1 Some caregivers are flooded with 150 to 350 alarm conditions per patient per day2. The result can include staff burnout and lost productivity, as well as unnecessary patient transfers to the ICU and extended lengths of stay.3
Non-actionable alarm signals are often caused by motion artifacts, manipulation of the patient or patient movement, inappropriate alarm limits or faulty technology, and can divert time and attention away from patients.4 Our solution can be configured to alert caregivers when vital signs reach your chosen thresholds, and to remain silent when events are non-actionable. With a CareEvent that brings alarms and information to caregivers on the go toreporting and analysis tools, and consulting and clinical education services to fine-tune your approach, you can gain control over clinical alarms in critical care environments.
“After all the changes we made, we reduced our alarms by 40% – exceeding our initial goal by a quarter.”
–Ineke van de Pol
ICU nurse practitioner, St. Antonius Hospital
Alarm fatigue is leading to staff burnout, dissatisfaction and high turnover
An adverse patient event—or even death—is prompting an evaluation of processes
An organizational priority to create a more restful, healing environment for patients and families
Older equipment need to be upgraded and alarm analytics are now available as a feature