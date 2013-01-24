Home
As a focused Health Technology leader, our goal is to improve the lives of 3 billion people by 2030. To reach this ambitious goal we collaborated with successful distributors to deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction. On this page, you can search for the Philips distributors in your region.
  • Sort options
  • Results per page
  • Country
  • Company
  • Email
  • Address
  • City
  • Product Categories
  • Provides Services (Y/N)
India Veiva Scientific India Pvt Ltd 3rd Floor, No. 9/5, 15th Cross, 100 Feet Road, 4th Phase, JP Nagar, Bangalore - 560078. Karnataka,- -
Yes
India Nandini Medicare | Nandini Medicare 255 Viman Nagar Rama Devi,208007,Kanpur Kanpur
No
India Medikart Healthcare Systems Pvt Ltd | Medikart Healthcare Systems Pvt Ltd FF 45 Omaxe Square, Jasola Distt Centre, Behind Aplollo Hospital,110025,New Delhi New Delhi
No
India Medihome Care Solutions Pvt. Ltd | Medihome Care Solutions Pvt. Ltd B-48, UGF, Panchsheel, Khiki, Malviya Nagar, ,110017,New Delhi New Delhi
No
India Global Prime Healthcare Pvt Ltd | Global Prime Healthcare Pvt Ltd SD-242, Shanti Nagar, Sodala,302006,Jaipur Jaipur
No
India Harshal Medicals | Harshal Medicals 1-B,Civil Lines Nayapura Kota,324001,Kota Kota
No
India Paramount Enterprise | Paramount Enterprise 28, MEHTA & VORA CHAMBER, OFFICE NO. 54, 4TH FLOOR, BABU GENU ROAD,400002,Mumbai Mumbai
No
India Jain Healthcare | Jain Healthcare jainhealth2011@gmail.com 119, 1ST Floor, Srinath Plaza, Opp MB Hosp, Udaipur. Rajasthan,313001,Udaipur Udaipur
Yes
India MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & DEVICES | MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & DEVICES saktimoyslg@gmail.com Surama Jyoti , Flat no. SA-2 , 10 Sarat Bose Rd , Hakimpara,734401,Siliguri Siliguri
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Ultrasound
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • IGT Systems
 Yes
India Meditech Systems | Meditech Systems ms.bihar@gmail.com 412, Adharshila Complex, South of Gandhi Maidan,800001,Patna Patna
  • Ultrasound
  • Monitoring and Analytics
 Yes

