Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Consulting

Managing the complexities of care delivery, today and in the future

Collaborating to enable and deliver healthcare transformation

Healthcare is changing at unprecedented levels with the transition to value-based healthcare, healthcare institutions needing to integrate solutions, and individuals taking charge of their personal health journey.

 

Philips is uniquely positioned to help transform care delivery. Our rich history of innovation provides us with unique approaches to problem-solving:

 

  • We look holistically at the challenges of care delivery, leveraging stakeholder insights and detailed data analysis.
  • We apply design-thinking with clinical expertise, performance improvement, and technology (when appropriate) to deliver innovative solutions.
  • We use our co-create methodology to view challenges from multiple perspectives and collectively drive innovation and problem-solving.
Video Westchester Medical Center Health

 

The evolution of long term strategic partnerships.  Read more

Driving meaningful and sustainable results

 

Through innovative, collaborative, and patient-focused engagements, we have helped clients to:


  • Increase operational and clinical efficiency
  • Improve financial performance
  • Create an innovative environment for market differentiation

"Forming a Healthcare Transformation Services business was a direct response to the complexities of care delivery everywhere. Our expertise will support providers in improving patient outcomes, delivering better value, expanding access to care and, ultimately, in creating the future of healthcare.”

 

Frans van Houten

President & CEO Royal Philips

We see this as a unique opportunity to improve clinical and business fundamentals across the continuum of care. Our customized, patient-centric strategies and programs are designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results in quality, access, cost, and patient and staff satisfaction.

No other healthcare consulting firm combines Philips’ legacy of clinical innovation and advanced healthcare analytics with custom services for performance improvement, healthcare experience, population health management and clinical education. Our unique insights and experience enable us to take an integrated approach to care optimization that is holistic, pragmatic and vendor-independent. Philips can be a total solutions partner in the transition to value-based care – for patients, staff, and the communities served.

 

Learn more about our Healthcare Transformation Services.

Contact us

Clinical and Business Performance Improvement

Delivering enhanced performance through operational excellence

Continually driving improvements in clinical, operational, and financial results are hallmarks of today’s high-performance healthcare organization.

 

Read now

Solution Offerings

 

Operational performance improvement ›
Clinical process efficiency ›
Capital asset utilization and planning ›

Healthcare Experience Solutions

Healthcare Experience Solutions

Transforming the care experience for patients, their families, and their providers

Our solutions help transform the care environment into a comfortable and calming setting for patients, and an efficient and motivating workspace for staff.

Read now

Solution Offerings

 

Experience consulting ›
Ambient Experience room solutions ›

Population Health

Population Health

Strategies and solutions to enable and implement value-based care

As patient populations grow in complexity and diversity, healthcare systems are challenged to define strategies to care for specific, high-cost patient groups and conditions.

 

Read now

 

Solution Offerings

 

Strategic assessment ›
Clinical quality programs ›
People and process initiatives ›
Technology and data solutions ›

Managed Services

Managed Services

Addressing comprehensive technology needs for long-term success

Having a strategic partner committed to improving patient care through meaningful innovation can be a key differentiator for healthcare systems.

 

Read now

Solution Offerings


Managed equipment services ›
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    What does this mean?
    Final CEE consent

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *
    *

    Company details

    *
    *
    *
    What does this mean?

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand