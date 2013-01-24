Home
Radiography upgrades and options
    SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins for radiography and fluoroscopy systems​

    SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins

    SmartPath for digital radiography and fluoroscopy offers you several options for assuring your Diagnostic X-ray systems are ready to take advantage of the latest technology. You can benefit from several clinical packages as well as latest cyber security solutions. Excellent trade-in programs for other systems puts our latest innovations in your hands.​

    AI Solutions

    Cyber Security Upgrades

    Clinical Options & Trade-in

    AI Solutions

    Radiology Smart Assistant

    Bone Suppression

    SkyFlow Plus
    Radiology Smart Assistant

     
    • Feedback on image quality
    • Seemless workflow integration
    • Guide for precise positioning
    • Comprehensive statistics
    What if you could support X-ray technologists with timely and useful feedback on every upright chest X-ray exam? Artificial Intelligence1 (AI) is the key. Philips Radiology Smart Assistant2,3 is an AI-based solution to help you improve acquisition accuracy for these exams through continual quality analysis and feedback given at the point of image acquisition. Supporting X-ray technologists to do their best has never been easier.
    Learn more
    Download product overview (1.61MB)
    Bone Suppression

     
    • More confident image interpretation
    • Fully integrated into the Eleva Workflow
    • Immediate display on existing PACS viewer
    • No need for extra equipment
    Philips Bone Suppression4 is an innovative image enhancement technology. As an advanced, proven AI application it increases the clarity of adult erect chest radiographs by suppressing bones on digital images without the need for two exposures. This solution is integrated into the latest DigitalDiagnost C90 and CombiDiagnost R90 providing a soft tissue image for digital chest radiographs.
    Learn more
    Download product overview (546.0KB)
    SkyFlow Plus

     
    • Enjoy fast, smooth gridless workflow
    • Simple automatic operation for immediate results
    • Gridless workflow saves you time
    • Focus on your patients
    SkyFlow Plus provides computationally efficient scatter correction tailored to your individual patient, based on a collection of Monte Carlo simulation results (scatter kernels). Monte Carlo simulation is a technique which is commonly used in machine learning, a core part of AI, to estimate the probability of outcomes given various inputs, uncertainties and system dynamics. SkyFlow Plus reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid exams, allowing you to obtain DR images with grid-like contrast while avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.
    Learn more
    Download product overview (501.0KB)

    Cyber security upgrades

    Sustainability upgrade Windows 10

    Philips mShield

    Sustainability upgrade to Windows 10​

    Philips diagnostic X-ray is committed to helping you provide an excellent level of data security to your patients. The sustainability upgrade to Windows 10 offers state-of-the-art protection against vulnerabilities, including protection of patient data as well as system security across departments – keeping your systems safe and secure. Your installed radiography and fluoroscopy systems will benefit from sustainability upgrade package that includes Windows 10 operating system, new PC hardware and several new Eleva features to ease your workflow and improve serviceability of your systems.
    Sustainability upgrade to Windows 10
    Network and data security is increasingly important

    Highlights of the sustainability upgrade

    Improved security
    Windows 10 operating system

    • Windows 10 LTSB enterprise edition
    • Security patches support from Microsoft
    • Secure and safe system
    • Improved patient data security
    Excellent image quality
    UNIQUE 2 image processing

    • Reduced noise and artifacts
    • Second generation of image processing
    • Consistent image impression
    • Harmonized contrast
    • Enhanced details
    Easier workflow
    Latest Eleva OS

    • Hard-disk drive encryption
    • Centralized users management
    • Remote software distribution and installation
    • Target and deviation index
    • Ability to give exposure on charging
    Upgraded hardware
    Advanced new PC hardware and SSHD drive

    • Latest hard-disk and RAM storage
    • Encrypted storage on drive
    • Intel Core Processor

    Systems that offer the sustainability upgrade

    CombiDiagnost R90 Rel 1.0
    Download program overview (401.0KB)
    DigitalDiagnost Rel 4.x
    Combi-diagnost Rel 4.x
    Download program overview (333.0KB)
    DuraDiagnost Rel 4.0
    Download program overview (247.0KB)
    MobileDiagnost wDR Rel 2.0/2.1
    Download program overview (286.0KB)

    Philips mShield


    Digitization in hospital environments continues to evolve to provide better healthcare for patients and improved workflow for operators. Personal, sensitive and confidential data travels from radiology systems throughout the hospital and back again. Securing this information and protecting it from malicious attacks is as vital as it is difficult.

     

    Use mShield to

    • Prevent malware replication over the network

    • Ensure equipment availability

    • Provide an additional layer of security
    Learn more
    Download product overview (164.0KB)
    Download white paper (199.0KB)

    Clinical Options and Trade-in

    Clinical packages

    Trade-in your outdated system

    Clinical packages for radiography and fluoroscopy systems5

     

    We are committed to strengthening our DXR portfolio by providing enhanced value to our new and Installed Base customers. The designed packages can enrich your installed system for specific areas of interest, based on your latest clinical needs. Please find more details about these valuable packages below
    Pediatric package

    Pediatric package

    Enjoy optimized pediatric functionality on your new or installed system with this package.
    Learn more
    Orthopedic package

    Orthopedic package

    The orthopedic package is designed to give you full orthopedic functionality on your CombiDiagnost R90.
    Learn more
    Chest optimization package

    Chest optimization package

    This package provides optimized chest imaging and diagnostic support on your new or installed system.
    Learn more
    DSA package

    DSA package

    With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality.

    Learn more

    Trade-in your outdated system

     

    Now you can stay ahead and profit from new Philips technology by trading in your seasoned radiology system for our latest innovation at attractive financial terms.6

     

    By taking advantage of this trade-in opportunity, you’ll enjoy:

    • New/additional revenue streams
    • Latest features
    • Enhanced workflow
    • Improved patient throughput
    • Enhanced X-ray dose management
    • Satisfied patients, clinicians, technologists
    We can make your trade-in experience easy! You’ll get an attractive, complete service package for your current system.

    Explore our comprehensive portfolio of SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins:

    1 We embrace the following formal definition of AI (source: HLEG definition AI) www.philips.com/a-w/about/artificial-intelligence/philips-ai-principles.
    2 Philips Radiology Smart Assistant is not an FDA cleared device. It has received CE-mark. This product is only available for sale in selected markets, please check with your local sales representative.
    3 Philips Radiology Smart Assistant will be available as an option for new Philips premium X-ray systems including DigitalDiagnost C90, CombiDiagnost R90 and ProxiDiagnost N90, and also as a retrofit for the existing Philips installed base.
    4 ClearRead Bone Suppression by Riverain Technologies
    5 Not all packages are available for all DXR systems and package components vary per system. Windows 10 is a baseline requirement for any package.
    6 Certain requirements must be met and not all customers will qualify. Applicable for Philips Healthcare equipment only
