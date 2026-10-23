Our solutions include Bone Suppression, which increases the clarity of adult erect chest radiographs by suppressing bones on digital images with a single exposure, as well as Smart Collimation Thorax, which uses an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled collimation algorithm to automatically propose detector height and collimation for upright adult chest X-rays based on 3D camera data. In addition, SkyFlow Plus provides scatter correction tailored to each patient, allowing you to obtain DR images with grid-like contrast while avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.