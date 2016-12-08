As an option we offer the bundle solution of Like4Like Catalyst with Technology Maximizer. Like4Like Catalyst with Technology Maximizer Azurion systems are equipped with regular new clinical software that offers equal or similar functionality* to the clinical software as was installed onto your previous system. We offer this Like4Like functionality conversion without additional charge, and as an additional early delivery [Point Of Sale], which is on top of the regular Technology Maximizer deliverables over time.



This allows you to benefit from ‘latest-new’ functionality onto your image guided therapy platform throughout the entire product lifecycle – without the disruption and costs involved with purchasing a completely new system.

