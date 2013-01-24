Home
Pinnacle³ Centralized computing power in a compact package

Pinnacle³ Expert

Centralized computing power in a compact package

Expert is an affordable, high-performance treatment planning system enabling efficient treatment planning from virtually anywhere.

Improved computation speeds by up to 350%

Calculation speeds are of the utmost concern, particularly for computationally intensive tasks such as SmartArc planning. Pinnacle³ Expert is powered by advanced Intel Xeon processors, resulting in greatly improved system performance and speed improvements of up to 350% versus the 810 and up to 200% versus the 810X.*
Improved computation speeds by up to 480%

Designed specifically to meet the needs of the small clinic, Expert is an affordable, high-performance system enabling efficient treatment planning from virtually anywhere.
Plan faster with Pinnacle³ Expert.

Calculation speeds are of the utmost concern, particularly for computationally intensive tasks such as SmartArc planning. Pinnacle³ Expert is powered by advanced Intel Xeon* processors, resulting in greatly improved system performance and speed improvements of up to 480% versus the 810 and up to 240% versus the 810X.1
Low bandwidth requirements for fast network access

Pinnacle³ Expert functionalities require minimal data transfer between servers and clients. This helps facilitate robust connectivity during sessions, and provides fast network Access.
Reduce operational costs.

Eliminate the need to support multiple workstations in the Pinnacle³ network. Leverage existing PC and Macintosh computers as client access points. Manage an entire Pinnacle³ network from one server.
Accessibility options

Pinnacle³ Expert offers seamless access to all Pinnacle³ applications and functionalities from a variety of devices, including Sun Ray thin clients, PCs, and Macs.**
The demand for efficient treatment planning is increasing.

Even the smallest centers are adopting sophisticated treatment techniques to improve patient care and remain competitive. As clinicians become more and more mobile, there is an increased demand for fast and reliable remote access. Pinnacle³ Expert provides an affordable, high-performance solution without the high costs of IT support.
Improve user access.

Access all Pinnacle³ functionalities from a variety of PC and Macintosh devices.2,3. Low bandwidth network requirements help facilitate robust connectivity during sessions
Pinnacle³ Expert Server eliminates workstations

Pinnacle³ Expert runs from a single server, eliminating the need to support multiple workstations in the Pinnacle³ network. You can manage the entire network from one server, and leverage existing PC and Mac computers as client access points. The single server hosts data storage and computing power, all in a single unit.
Sun Ray thin clients for small, low-maintenance access

Access Pinnacle³ from virtually any location with Sun Ray thin clients. They provide the flexibility to access Pinnacle³ on a variety of devices to help facilitate faster plan completion and efficient patient care. Sun Ray systems are small and quiet, have low power consumption, and are low maintenance. Their low cost makes them easy to replace.

Pinnacle³ Expert Server
Pinnacle³ Expert Server
CPU
  • Xeon E3 1275, 4-core, 3.5 GHz
Memory
  • 32 GB (8 x DDR3 4 GB 1333)
Storage space
  • 3.5 TB
RAID
  • LSI 4 port, 6 GB SAS RAID 5 controller
Monitor
  • Widescreen (16:10); 1680 x 1050 with 24 bit color; supports extended monitor
Display support
  • 24" LCD display 1680 x 1050, dual monitor support for a total desktop area of 3360 x 1050
Network ports
  • Two 100/1000 Mbps network ports
DVD drive
  • Included
Data storage
  • Four 2 TB (raw) hard disk drives configured in a RAID 5 storage array with a single hot-spare hard drive yielding approximately 3.5 TB of usable storage for patient data, Pinnacle³ binaries, and user home directories
File system
  • ZFS
Thin client connections
  • Supports multiple thin client or VCC access point installations, up to three active connections at a time.
Plan size
  • System handles plans using up to a combined 30 GB of physical RAM
System thread support
  • Supports up to eight system threads (example: two simultaneously calculating SmartArc plans using four threads each, or eight threads total)
Sun Ray thin client
Sun Ray thin client
OEM model
  • Oracle Sun Ray 3+
Philips Sun Ray kit contents
  • One Sun Ray 3+ desktop unit (DTU), one 24" LCD display, one USB keyboard, one USB mouse
Display
  • 24" LCD display 1680 x 1050, dual monitor support for a total desktop area of 3360 x 1050
Ethernet port
  • 1 x 1000 Mbps
  • 10/100/1000 gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45)
Bandwidth
  • A minimum bandwidth of 10 MBit/sec to the Pinnacle³ application server must be available for basic performance
IP address
  • Static address or DHCP supported
Dimensions (with stand)
  • 75.3 mm W x 180 mm D x 221 mm H (2.95" W x 7.09" D x 8.70" H)
Dimensions (without stand)
  • 28 mm W x 180 mm D x 215 mm H (1.09" W x 7.09" D x 8.46" H)
Weight (with stand)
  • 1 kg (2.2 lb)
Weight (without stand)
  • 0.75 kg (1.64 lb)
DTU peripheral connectivity
  • Four USB 2.0 connectors (two front, two back), two DVI-I connectors, one serial port, one stereo audio microphone in, one audio headphone/line-out, one cable lock slot
DTU card reader
  • ISO-7816 smart card reader (use of smart cards is optional)
Ergonomics
  • The Sun Ray 3+ DTU product has been tested and found to comply with all applicable GS ergonomic requirements
Energy consumption
  • Energy Star 5.0-qualified
Power supply
  • External 36 W worldwide auto-sensing power supply (100-240 VAC)
Idle state
  • 13.75 – 14.15 W
Off state
  • 0.31 – 0.35 W
BTU/hour, Idle state
  • 42.28 – 47.29
BTU/hour, Off State
  • 1.04 – 1.20
Acoustic
  • <lt/> 3.5 B, <lt/> 28 dBA (operator), ISO 9296
Virtual Client Connection (VCC)
Virtual Client Connection (VCC)
PC/Mac hardware
  • Not included (user provided)
Minimum specifications
  • Windows*: Minimum specifications as required by Microsoft Windows 7*, XP or Vista (32 and 64 bit). Macintosh: OS X v10.6 (Snow Leopard) or later. English, French, German, and Dutch localized keyboards only. Disk space: 100 MB to load emulation application. Display resolution: 1280 x 1024 or better with dual monitor support. Ethernet: 10/100/1000; 100 MB full duplex interface with switched network hub

  • *Documentation on file.
  • **Supports Macs with localized keyboards in English, French, German, and Dutch, OS X v.10.6 and higher.

