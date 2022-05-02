Search terms
Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways without sacrificing clinical imaging workflow or wide-bore patient comfort. Multi-nuclei (MN) imaging and spectroscopy typically involves a different software version, cumbersome user interface, and a dedicated coil. And scan times tend to be quite long, which can disrupt day-to-day imaging throughput. To advance clinical insights in this promising area, Philips has made multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy become part of your daily clinical workflow. Adding multi-nuclei to your 3.0T MR system opens a window of research into other nuclei, in search of metabolic and functional information. It allows you to perform clinical imaging, spectroscopy and research studies of six different nuclei (1H, 31P, 13C, 23Na, 19F* and 129Xe*). Simply put, our multi-nuclei solution can be used across all anatomies.
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
Brain exams, without switching coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
Brain exams, without switching coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
Experience breakthrough innovation in 3.0T imaging with the unique design of the Philips MR 7700 imaging system, enhanced with XP gradients and artificial intelligence (AI). The system is built to address a pressing need to deliver on the clinical expectations of today, and to facilitate the most demanding research programs. The MR 7700 provides high accuracy, power, and endurance to support confident diagnosis for every patient. It is the system of choice for highest quality diffusion imaging and advanced neuroscience. Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways without sacrificing clinical imaging workflow or wide-bore patient comfort. What’s more? The MR 7700 promises a great experience for both users and patients through the ease-of-use features of a well-designed clinical 3.0T scanner together with a no compromise workflow. Now scientists and clinicians alike can schedule without conflict.
