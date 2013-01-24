Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Ingenia MR simulation platform

Ingenia MR-RT

MR simulation platform

Find similar products

The Ingenia MR-RT meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the RT treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow – even for MR-only simulation.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Work your way
Work your way

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy

MR-only radiotherapy

Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Patient positioning and fixation solutions

Patient positioning and fixation solutions

The indexed flat table top together with the 3-pin MR-compatible Lok-Bar accommodates industry-standard immobilization solutions – whether they are mounted to the table top or baseplates are used. This allows patient imaging in the treatment position to support accurate co-registration with CT images.
Ready-to-use geometric QA package

Ready-to-use geometric QA package

Perform routine geometric QA evaluations efficiently and in a repeatable manner with the dedicated QA analysis software and phantom
Outstanding image quality with high geometric accuracy

Outstanding image quality with high geometric accuracy

Ingenia gives you a large FoV and superb homogeneity. Use outstanding MR image quality with high geometric accuracy to enhance your therapy planning.
Customized ExamCards

Customized ExamCards for RT planning

Optimized for geometric fidelity, customized ExamCards for Brain, Head & Neck, Prostate, and Female Pelvis help you execute complete imaging protocols in less than 30 minutes.
FlexTrak

FlexTrak for flexible scheduling

The optional FlexTrak trolley helps you position patients outside the exam room, so you have greater flexibility in scheduling exams.
Versatile coil solutions

Versatile coil solutions simplify set-up

Smart combinations of the Flex L coil set or the Flexcoverage Anterior coil with the Posterior Coil allow for simple patient set-up with minimal coil handling.
External laser positioning system (ELPS)

External laser positioning system (ELPS)

This option allows you to align patients at the MR scanner as at the CT and Linac to support reproducible patient positioning.

FieldStrength

fs responsive with magazine

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

Read articles

  • *Compared to overlay solution.
  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand