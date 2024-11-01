By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).
Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).
Ingress of water or particulate matter into equipment
IP21
Electrical
Electrical
Power supply
230V/50Hz
Power consumption
<360 VA
Fuse
F5AL250V
Electrical Safety classification
Class II, BF type applied part, non AP/APG equipment
Oxygen
Oxygen
Oxygen outlet pressure
30kPa- 80kPa
Oxygen concentration
93% +/-3%
Technical
Technical
Liter flow
.5-5 L/min
Oxygen Concentrator - Oxygenate 5 is manufactured by Jiangsu Jonsung Bio-Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd., distributed by Philips North America, LLC
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.