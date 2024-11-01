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Oxygen Concentrator - Oxygenate 5 HC1156380

Not for sale in the United States

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Oxygenate 5 delivers an enhanced experience for patients in need of supplemental oxygen. It is intended for adult and pediatric patients, 3 years of age and older.

Contact & support
Features
Patient engagement
Patient engagement

Patient engagement

Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.

Patient engagement

Patient engagement
Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.

Patient engagement

Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.
Click here for more information
Patient engagement
Patient engagement

Patient engagement

Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.
Patient experience
Patient experience

Patient experience

While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40dBA.

Patient experience

Patient experience
While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40dBA.

Patient experience

While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40dBA.
Click here for more information
Patient experience
Patient experience

Patient experience

While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40dBA.
Customer service and support
Customer service and support

Customer service and support

Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.

Customer service and support

Customer service and support
Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.

Customer service and support

Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.
Click here for more information
Customer service and support
Customer service and support

Customer service and support

Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
Designed with 9 levels of filtration

Designed with 9 levels of filtration

The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.

Designed with 9 levels of filtration

Designed with 9 levels of filtration
The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.

Designed with 9 levels of filtration

The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Click here for more information
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
Designed with 9 levels of filtration

Designed with 9 levels of filtration

The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).
Click here for more information
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).
  • Patient engagement
  • Patient experience
  • Customer service and support
  • Designed with 9 levels of filtration
See all features
Patient engagement
Patient engagement

Patient engagement

Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.

Patient engagement

Patient engagement
Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.

Patient engagement

Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.
Click here for more information
Patient engagement
Patient engagement

Patient engagement

Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.
Patient experience
Patient experience

Patient experience

While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40dBA.

Patient experience

Patient experience
While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40dBA.

Patient experience

While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40dBA.
Click here for more information
Patient experience
Patient experience

Patient experience

While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40dBA.
Customer service and support
Customer service and support

Customer service and support

Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.

Customer service and support

Customer service and support
Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.

Customer service and support

Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.
Click here for more information
Customer service and support
Customer service and support

Customer service and support

Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
Designed with 9 levels of filtration

Designed with 9 levels of filtration

The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.

Designed with 9 levels of filtration

Designed with 9 levels of filtration
The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.

Designed with 9 levels of filtration

The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Click here for more information
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
Designed with 9 levels of filtration

Designed with 9 levels of filtration

The Oxygenate 5L is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).
Click here for more information
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care

Oxygenate 5 comes with a 3-year limited warranty. It also ships with additional filters. (Filter quantity and types may vary per country. Ask your Philips sales representative for further details).

Specifications

General system
General system
Dimensions
  • 41x26.5x56.6 +/- 2 cm
Weight
  • 18 kg
Sound level
  • <40dBA
Operating mode
  • Continuous
Ingress of water or particulate matter into equipment
  • IP21
Electrical
Electrical
Power supply
  • 230V/50Hz
Power consumption
  • <360 VA
Fuse
  • F5AL250V
Electrical Safety classification
  • Class II, BF type applied part, non AP/APG equipment
Oxygen
Oxygen
Oxygen outlet pressure
  • 30kPa- 80kPa
Oxygen concentration
  • 93% +/-3%
Technical
Technical
Liter flow
  • .5-5 L/min
General system
General system
Dimensions
  • 41x26.5x56.6 +/- 2 cm
Weight
  • 18 kg
Electrical
Electrical
Power supply
  • 230V/50Hz
Power consumption
  • <360 VA
See all specifications
General system
General system
Dimensions
  • 41x26.5x56.6 +/- 2 cm
Weight
  • 18 kg
Sound level
  • <40dBA
Operating mode
  • Continuous
Ingress of water or particulate matter into equipment
  • IP21
Electrical
Electrical
Power supply
  • 230V/50Hz
Power consumption
  • <360 VA
Fuse
  • F5AL250V
Electrical Safety classification
  • Class II, BF type applied part, non AP/APG equipment
Oxygen
Oxygen
Oxygen outlet pressure
  • 30kPa- 80kPa
Oxygen concentration
  • 93% +/-3%
Technical
Technical
Liter flow
  • .5-5 L/min
  • Oxygen Concentrator - Oxygenate 5 is manufactured by Jiangsu Jonsung Bio-Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd., distributed by Philips North America, LLC

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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