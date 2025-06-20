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Pico

Nasal mask

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Pico is the Philips Respironics tube-in-front nasal mask that features a see-through, compact forehead support that connects the headgear to the frame and cushion.

Contact & support
Features
Support throughout the night
Support throughout the night

Support throughout the night

Pico features a see-through, compact forehead support that connects the headgear to the frame and cushion, designed for stability throughout the night.

Support throughout the night

Support throughout the night
Pico features a see-through, compact forehead support that connects the headgear to the frame and cushion, designed for stability throughout the night.

Support throughout the night

Pico features a see-through, compact forehead support that connects the headgear to the frame and cushion, designed for stability throughout the night.
Click here for more information
Support throughout the night
Support throughout the night

Support throughout the night

Pico features a see-through, compact forehead support that connects the headgear to the frame and cushion, designed for stability throughout the night.
Dual-wall cushion technology
Dual-wall cushion technology

Dual-wall cushion technology

Pico features a dual-wall cushion designed to support maintaining an optimal seal while you wear the mask throughout the night.

Dual-wall cushion technology

Dual-wall cushion technology
Pico features a dual-wall cushion designed to support maintaining an optimal seal while you wear the mask throughout the night.

Dual-wall cushion technology

Pico features a dual-wall cushion designed to support maintaining an optimal seal while you wear the mask throughout the night.
Click here for more information
Dual-wall cushion technology
Dual-wall cushion technology

Dual-wall cushion technology

Pico features a dual-wall cushion designed to support maintaining an optimal seal while you wear the mask throughout the night.
Find the right fit
Find the right fit

Find the right fit

Pico features five adjustable tabs on the headgear designed to offer a more personalized fit.

Find the right fit

Find the right fit
Pico features five adjustable tabs on the headgear designed to offer a more personalized fit.

Find the right fit

Pico features five adjustable tabs on the headgear designed to offer a more personalized fit.
Click here for more information
Find the right fit
Find the right fit

Find the right fit

Pico features five adjustable tabs on the headgear designed to offer a more personalized fit.
Convenient and magnet-free
Convenient and magnet-free

Convenient and magnet-free

Pico features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.

Convenient and magnet-free

Convenient and magnet-free
Pico features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.

Convenient and magnet-free

Pico features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.
Click here for more information
Convenient and magnet-free
Convenient and magnet-free

Convenient and magnet-free

Pico features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.
  • Support throughout the night
  • Dual-wall cushion technology
  • Find the right fit
  • Convenient and magnet-free
See all features
Support throughout the night
Support throughout the night

Support throughout the night

Pico features a see-through, compact forehead support that connects the headgear to the frame and cushion, designed for stability throughout the night.

Support throughout the night

Support throughout the night
Pico features a see-through, compact forehead support that connects the headgear to the frame and cushion, designed for stability throughout the night.

Support throughout the night

Pico features a see-through, compact forehead support that connects the headgear to the frame and cushion, designed for stability throughout the night.
Click here for more information
Support throughout the night
Support throughout the night

Support throughout the night

Pico features a see-through, compact forehead support that connects the headgear to the frame and cushion, designed for stability throughout the night.
Dual-wall cushion technology
Dual-wall cushion technology

Dual-wall cushion technology

Pico features a dual-wall cushion designed to support maintaining an optimal seal while you wear the mask throughout the night.

Dual-wall cushion technology

Dual-wall cushion technology
Pico features a dual-wall cushion designed to support maintaining an optimal seal while you wear the mask throughout the night.

Dual-wall cushion technology

Pico features a dual-wall cushion designed to support maintaining an optimal seal while you wear the mask throughout the night.
Click here for more information
Dual-wall cushion technology
Dual-wall cushion technology

Dual-wall cushion technology

Pico features a dual-wall cushion designed to support maintaining an optimal seal while you wear the mask throughout the night.
Find the right fit
Find the right fit

Find the right fit

Pico features five adjustable tabs on the headgear designed to offer a more personalized fit.

Find the right fit

Find the right fit
Pico features five adjustable tabs on the headgear designed to offer a more personalized fit.

Find the right fit

Pico features five adjustable tabs on the headgear designed to offer a more personalized fit.
Click here for more information
Find the right fit
Find the right fit

Find the right fit

Pico features five adjustable tabs on the headgear designed to offer a more personalized fit.
Convenient and magnet-free
Convenient and magnet-free

Convenient and magnet-free

Pico features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.

Convenient and magnet-free

Convenient and magnet-free
Pico features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.

Convenient and magnet-free

Pico features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.
Click here for more information
Convenient and magnet-free
Convenient and magnet-free

Convenient and magnet-free

Pico features non-magnetic clips designed to help you take your mask on and off as needed.

Documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

See all documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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