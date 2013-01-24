Máxima Medical Center is the largest medical center for the Southeast Brabant region in the Netherlands, specializing in high-care obstetrics and neonatology. Around 2,600 babies per year are delivered in its Woman-Mother-Child Center.
Máxima Medical Center was keen to create a new family centered care project that was focused on patients and their families rather than processes. They partnered with Philips to operationalize their family-centered care vision in a specially designed environment promoting privacy across the obstetrics (OB) and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Since opening, they’ve seen a significant improvement in patient and staff satisfaction, and expect long-term benefits from the personalized care environment.
Working with Philips felt like a
collaboration,like we were working with colleagues. I really experienced a sense of support because it was a very complex project and Philips has a great deal of experience from other hospitals. That felt really valuable."
Brigit Oele, NICU Manager
Máxima Medical Center
Our Philips Wee Care expertise helped transform the Woman-Mother-Child Center by introducing single patient rooms and the Sacred Hour (family bonding in the first hour of a baby’s life).
A staff change management program to improve cross-department collaboration and communication was also introduced.
The Wee Care Sacred Hour Program is a transformational change in providing family-centered developmental care in the perinatal areas (Labor and Delivery/Postpartum/Newborn/NICU) supporting your goals in neuroprotective care.
Goals are to promote skin-to-skin contact (SSC) during the first hour after birth in order to:
Since opening, the Center has seen a significant improvement in patient and staff satisfaction and expects long-term developmental benefit from the personalized care environment.
The Woman-Mother-Child leaders will continue working on optimizing family-centered care on the obstetrics high care unit and sustaining results in medium care.
Actions will include the initiation of management walk rounds and a parent advisory council to proactively identify potential problems, work on their root causes, and create solutions collaboratively.