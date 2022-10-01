Recorded webinar ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ Oct 01, 2022 ∙ 3 min read
[0:00] ∙ Introduction [19:26] ∙ How maintenance is currently handled [17:59] ∙ Proactive, automated approach to medical equipment maintenance [16:11] ∙ How Philips uses big data
[13:39] ∙ Expert voice
[4:43] ∙ Questions and answers
[0:00] ∙ Introduction
[19:26] ∙ How maintenance is currently handled
[17:59] ∙ Proactive, automated approach to medical equipment maintenance
[16:11] ∙ How Philips uses big data
In this webinar a Philips expert illustrates how, instead of responding to an incident reactively and manually — through visits, diagnoses and repairs — hospitals have the option of a proactive, automated maintenance model that leverages data already generated by their equipment.
This means that less of their time will be spent diagnosing critical equipment, and through real-time performance monitoring of medical equipment, departments can save costs and be relieved of the pressure that comes with accounting for systems failures with an ever-growing fleet.
Principal Architect, Services at Philips Healthcare
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.