Early detection and treatment are critical to ensure better outcomes and quality of life for lung cancer patients. Today, the majority of patients have to face a long journey to a definitive diagnosis and they often undergo a painful recovery after open surgery. That is why we designed Lung suite, a revolutionary 3D imaging and navigation platform, that supports high precision diagnosis and minimally invasive therapy in one room. Our goal is to shorten the care pathway, improve outcomes and reduce costs. Join us now in this new era for lung cancer care.

Philips platform for navigation, bronchoscopy, percutaneous and surgical procedures.

Azurion flexarm

Azurion with FlexMove or FlexArm

The Hybrid OR with a unique design and OR table to easily combine interventional and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Azurion 7 c20

Azurion 7 C20

The advanced ceiling-mounted system for cone beam CT bronchoscopy and percutaneous interventions.
Azurion 7 f20

Azurion 7 F20

The floor-mounted system for cone beam CT bronchoscopy and percutaneous interventions.
Xperct dual

XperCT Dual

Excellent cone beam CT for lung cancer treatments.
Xperguide

XperGuide Ablation

Planning and guidance for percutaneous biopsy, marking and ablative therapy.
Dynamic roadmap

Dynamic 3D Roadmap

with tumor segmentation, 3D navigation support for endobronchial procedures.

