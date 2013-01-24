Transition to the future today with the next generation of Philips ventilators. The Trilogy EV300 ventilator delivers enhanced performance in noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation, so patients can be treated with a single device throughout their hospital stay, regardless of changing conditions. Trilogy EV300 is designed to stay with your patients, saving your staff time and effort as patients move between hospital departments.
|A/C-PC
|
|A/C-VC
|
|CPAP
|
|PSV
|
|S/T
|
|SIMV-PC
|
|SIMV-VC
|
|AVAPS-AE
|
|Weight
|
|Size
|
|Screen dimensions
|
|Ingress protection
|
|Low flow
|
|High pressure
|
|I:E ratio
|
|Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
|
|Minute ventilation (MinVent)
|
|Leak
|
|Respiratory rate (RR)
|
|Peak inspiratory flow PIF
|
|Peak inspiratory pressure PIP
|
|Mean airway pressure
|
|Spontaneous triggered breaths
|
|Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
|
|Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
|
|Dynamic plateau pressure
|
|Auto-PEEP
|
|FiO₂ with FiO₂ sensor
|
|SpO₂ with pulse oximeter
|
|Pulse rate with pulse oximeter
|
|EtCO₂ with CO₂ accessory
|
|AC input voltage
|
|DC input voltage
|
|Li-ion batteries
|
|Charge time for battery
|
|Inspiratory Pressure
|
|Tidal Volume
|
|Minute Ventilation
|
|Respiratory Rate
|
|Circuit Disconnection
|
|Apnea Interval
|
|Storage temperature
|
|Operating Conditions
|
|Transient operating temp
|
|AVAPS with passive circuit
|
|Tidal volume
|
|Breath rate
|
|PEEP
|
|EPAP/CPAP
|
|IPAP
|
|Pressure support/control
|
|Inspiratory time
|
|Rise time
|
|Triggering and cycling
|
|Flow trigger sensitivity
|
|Flow cycle sensitivity
|
|Flow pattern
|
|FiO₂
|
|Inspiratory time min/max
|
|Backup ventilation
|
|General
|
|Collateral
|
|Particular
|
|Wireless communication
|