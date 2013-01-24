Home
Healthcare Informatics

Barriers to streamlining workflows

Organizational silos and poor processes prevent the free flow of data across the enterprise. This results in workflow inefficiencies that inhibit the staff, and diminish both the patient experience and the ability to deliver quality care.

Hear what your peers are saying about how to overcome the barriers to streamlining workflows


These healthcare IT leaders discuss how to unite data using innovative solutions to streamline workflows and illuminate a new path to precision care.

At a glance

  • Interoperability of IT systems helps improve workflows and care pathway management.
  • Aggregating data from patient visits and medical histories can help predict, prepare and plan.
  • Organizational change is needed to support the use of data, digital tools and processes.

Dr. Ronnie Ptasznik speaks on the importance of trust in transitioning to a digital process in healthcare

Barriers to streamlining workflows by Ronnie Platsznik
The biggest barrier to workflow, then, really has been culture: the requirement to have clinicians trust a digital process when they've relied entirely on paper processes before.”

Dr. Ronnie Ptasznik

Chief Medical Information Officer, Monash Health, Australia

Mr. Henning Schneider explains how workflow barriers develop in healthcare organizations

Barriers to streamlining workflows by Henning Schneider
The biggest challenge in implementing digital workflows is to really discuss with the users how we have to change processes, so that they can reuse data in the best pattern, in the best way.”

Mr. Henning Schneider

Chief Information Officer, Asklepios Hospital Group, Germany

Mr. Leo Bodden speaks of the need to focus on incremental improvement to achieve workflow transformation

Barriers to streamlining workflows by Leo Bodden
Today, we're forcing our clinical teams, our operational teams, to access too many systems to confirm a lot of information, in many cases unnecessarily.”

Mr. Leo Bodden

VP & Chief Technology Officer, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, United States

Dr. Steven Wong discusses how leveraging historical data can create new efficiencies

Barriers to streamlining workflows by Steven Wong
You can't predict what comes into the hospital, what cases you are going to see, what the patients bring along with them, and then their social, personal background will all dictate everything that you will encounter.”

Dr. Steven Wong

Head of Radiology, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore

Mr. Benedict Tan discusses how to optimize workflows to make care more patient-centric

Barriers to streamlining workflows by Benedict Tan
What we all need to do is to modernize the architecture for the IT systems and make sure that it can talk to one another, it can interface, integrate, and support a more efficient workflow.”

Mr. Benedict Tan

Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore

People in conversation

