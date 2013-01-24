Create non-critical service cases 24/7
The Philips Customer Services Portal is an online application empowering you to manage a wide range for service needs, at an individual product level, at a service event level, at a facility level, at a contract level and more.
Improve and maintain peak operating performance
Philips Remote Services can help reduce equipment downtime with predictive maintenance, alert response and 24/7 proactive monitoring. Access the remote technical, clinical and educational services you need to maintain and improve peak operating performance for your equipment, support and train your staff.
Flexible RightFit service contracts that adapt to meet changing business needs
Our RightFit Service Agreements are designed so that imaging systems, patient monitoring systems and ultrasound devices can be used to their utmost efficiency. Our RightFit agreements are tailored to deliver the support you need to achieve clinical, operational and financial goals.
Access virtual and onsite education to help manage COVID-19 patients.
We create and publish webinars with COVID-19 specific content regularly, please check back for updates.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
