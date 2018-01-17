Need more information on Ambient Experience?
MRI, one of the most common imaging exams, presents a challenge for many patients. Ambient Experience for MRI solution already contributes to a positive patient and staff experience. The unique Ambient Experience in-bore Connect takes this experience to another level by providing information and guidance to the patient during scanning as well as information about scan progress. Studies* at Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark and Chiba Hospital Japan- have shown that Ambient Experience in-bore helps reduce the number of rescans.
By reducing patient motion, we also reduce repeat scans, waiting times, rescheduling and staff overtime."
Michel Nemery, Chief Physician, Department of Radiology
Herlev Gentofte University, Denmark
The Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark compared the number of interrupted examinations before and after installation of the in-bore solution and compared to the experience with other scanners in the facility. The data shows a 70% reduction in the number of interrupted exams for the ingenia 3.0T scanner with Ambient Experience and the in-bore Solution.
From the moment your patient is moved into the scanner – the point at which people report the most stress – through the conclusion of the examination, your patient will get a personalized and supportive experience. You can create an atmosphere that transports them out of the imaging suite into a relaxing environment of their choice. The Ambient Experience in-bore Connect is linked in real-time with the Philips MR scanning software to provide information and guidance to the patient during scanning as well as information about scan progress. An immersive video experience distracts and entertains patients while lying in the bore. Comfortable headphones allow patients to receive breath hold cues and a personalized progress bar indicating duration, enhancing compliance.
Since installing the patient in-bore solution, we have documented a significant drop in anxiety among our patients and increased satisfaction in both patients and staff. The Philips patient in-bore video solution supports our vision to deliver the highest possible level of quality in imaging, care and service – supporting the needs of our patients.”
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results of other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
