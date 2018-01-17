From the moment your patient is moved into the scanner – the point at which people report the most stress – through the conclusion of the examination, your patient will get a personalized and supportive experience. You can create an atmosphere that transports them out of the imaging suite into a relaxing environment of their choice.

The Ambient Experience in-bore Connect is linked in real-time with the Philips MR scanning software to provide information and guidance to the patient during scanning as well as information about scan progress. An immersive video experience distracts and entertains patients while lying in the bore. Comfortable headphones allow patients to receive breath hold cues and a personalized progress bar indicating duration, enhancing compliance.