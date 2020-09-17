HEPA-13 / H13 is a known industry standard in air filters that follow EU standard EN1822.

Certified HEPA-13 filters are guaranteed to deliver 99.95% air purification at MPPS, as per European standard. MPPS stands for “most penetrating particle size”, in other words this is the most difficult particle size to filter in any filter (not necessarily the smallest particle size). HEPA-13 standard has however a couple of important limitations. One of them is that it doesn’t consider rate of air purification (measured by CADR as per industry standards), which is arguably much more important in every-day real-life consumer situations.

Philips NanoProtect HEPA filters provide 99.97% filter efficiency at 0.003µm. The faster the air purification rate (CADR), the better the protection against hazardous small particles, allergens and aerosols from viruses. Based on this, NanoProtect HEPA filters are expected to do a better job than conventional HEPA-13 certified filters in every-day real-life consumer situations, cleaning the air faster with a more optimum design size, lower energy consumption and lower material costs, thus lower total cost of ownership for our intended consumers.