Mobile application privacy notice

Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent if required under applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect and how they use, process and protect them.



Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.



Amazon Alexa

In some countries, we support the Philips Air Purifier skill. If you enable the skill, you will be able to control your Device(s) through Amazon Alexa. When you enable Amazon Alexa, Amazon will provide its own services to you. We kindly ask you to read Amazon Alexa’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.



Tmall Genie

In China, we support the Philips Air Skill in the Tmall Genie App. If you enable the skill, you will be able to control your Device through Tmall Genie. In this case, Tmall Genie will provide its own services to you. We kindly ask you to read Tmall Genie’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.



Cross-border transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.



If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here.