AI in practice

AI is starting to make a measurable difference in healthcare across India. For many healthcare professionals, the benefits include reducing administrative burden, improving workflow efficiency, expanding capacity and improving work-life balance. Healthcare professionals are increasingly using AI in everyday practice to support decision-making and care delivery. Many patients say knowing how to use AI will become important for managing their health. Yet adoption is accelerating faster than the systems, training, and infrastructure designed to support it. The Future Health Index 2026 is the largest global survey examining how AI is being used in healthcare and the value it creates for healthcare professionals and patients.
AI is starting to make a measurable difference in healthcare across India. For many healthcare professionals, the benefits include reducing administrative burden, improving workflow efficiency, expanding capacity and improving work-life balance.
Healthcare professionals are increasingly using AI in everyday practice to support decision-making and care delivery. Many patients say knowing how to use AI will become important for managing their health. Yet adoption is accelerating faster than the systems, training, and infrastructure designed to support it.
The Future Health Index 2026 is the largest global survey examining how AI is being used in healthcare and the value it creates for healthcare professionals and patients.
measurable impact
access to care
by readiness gaps
The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips In its 11th edition, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI in healthcare and uncovers what is needed to scale these gains. Two quantitative surveys were conducted among over 2,000 healthcare professionals and over 20,000 patients in 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States). The surveys were conducted from February to April 2026.
The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips
In its 11th edition, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI in healthcare and uncovers what is needed to scale these gains. Two quantitative surveys were conducted among over 2,000 healthcare professionals and over 20,000 patients in 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States). The surveys were conducted from February to April 2026.
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