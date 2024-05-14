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India report

AI in practice

Shaping the future of healthcare now

Download report

India report

AI in practice

Shaping the future of healthcare now

Download report
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India research​

 

AI is starting to make a measurable difference in healthcare across India. For many healthcare professionals, the benefits include reducing administrative burden, improving workflow efficiency, expanding capacity and improving work-life balance.

 

Healthcare professionals are increasingly using AI in everyday practice to support decision-making and care delivery. Many patients say knowing how to use AI will become important for managing their health. Yet adoption is accelerating faster than the systems, training, and infrastructure designed to support it.

 

The Future Health Index 2026 is the largest global survey examining how AI is being used in healthcare and the value it creates for healthcare professionals and patients.

Learn about the key topics in the report:

FHI Clock Icon

AI is delivering
measurable impact 

FHI People Icon

AI is expanding
access to care​

FHI Hand Icon

Scaling AI is constrained
by readiness gaps

“India is leapfrogging towards an AI-enabled future for healthcare. The transformation is already underway, with 71% of healthcare professionals saying AI has increased their capacity to care for more patients. India now has a unique opportunity to lead the responsible adoption of AI at scale.”​

Bharath Sesha​-Managing Director​-Philips Indian Subcontinent​
Bharath Sesha​
Managing Director​
Philips Indian Subcontinent​
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  Global report

Read about the perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients on AI

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Local reports

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United States

United Kingdom

India

China

Brazil

Indonesia

Netherlands

Saudi Arabia

Germany

France

The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips

 

In its 11th edition, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI in healthcare and uncovers what is needed to scale these gains. Two quantitative surveys were conducted among over 2,000 healthcare professionals and over 20,000 patients in 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States). The surveys were conducted from February to April 2026.​​

 

For a full methodology and list of sources, click here.​

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