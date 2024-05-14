AI in practice

AI is starting to make a measurable difference in healthcare across India. For many healthcare professionals, the benefits include reducing administrative burden, improving workflow efficiency, expanding capacity and improving work-life balance.

Healthcare professionals are increasingly using AI in everyday practice to support decision-making and care delivery. Many patients say knowing how to use AI will become important for managing their health. Yet adoption is accelerating faster than the systems, training, and infrastructure designed to support it.

The Future Health Index 2026 is the largest global survey examining how AI is being used in healthcare and the value it creates for healthcare professionals and patients.