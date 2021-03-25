Philips India launches high-performance silent Mixer Grinder, an innovative low noise home appliance with soft sound technology

New Delhi, India – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today, unveiled a high-performance silent mixer grinder-HL7777/00, an innovative home appliance which offers 50% reduction in sound power*. Powered by a 750W motor with smart sensors and one-touch multifunctionality, this mixer grinder will provide 2X times better performance**. The new product has been revolutionized by Philips following insights from consumers which pointed to Indian households increasingly demanding mixer grinders that provide a household environment with lower noise while delivering great performance.

Ushering in advanced technology, Philips mixer grinder features one touch multi functionality with preset buttons that make grinding, blending, and mincing fast and easy, even enables ice crushing and preparation of sauces, dips, and smoothies.

The mixer grinder comes with a powerful 750W motor programmed for optimum speed and embedded with smart sensors. This programmed speed enables better performance with less noise while grinding. Furthermore, the product’s innovative blend and carry jar, doubles up as a sipper and retains freshness and antioxidants for 60mins after blending.