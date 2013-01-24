Our Recycling Program

E-waste rules apply to specified electrical and electronic equipment, including their components and consumables put on the market in India. The rules are also applied to all components and consumables, which are part of the product at the time of discarding. Some of the categories of electrical and electronic equipment included are:

Personal computing (Central Processing Unit with input and output devices)

Cellular telephones

Television sets (including sets based on Liquid Crystal Display and Light Emitting Diode technology)



As per Law on attaining end of life these products are to be given for recycling. By ensuring these products are disposed of correctly, you will help to avoid potential negative consequences for environment and Human health, which could otherwise be caused by inappropriate waste handling of this product.