Our Recycling Program

E-waste rules apply to specified electrical and electronic equipment, including their components and consumables put on the market in India. The rules are also applied to all components and consumables, which are part of the product at the time of discarding. Some of the categories of electrical and electronic equipment included are:

  • Personal computing (Central Processing Unit with input and output devices)
  • Cellular telephones
  • Television sets (including sets based on Liquid Crystal Display and Light Emitting Diode technology)


As per Law on attaining end of life these products are to be given for recycling. By ensuring these products are disposed of correctly, you will help to avoid potential negative consequences for environment and Human health, which could otherwise be caused by inappropriate waste handling of this product.

This symbol on the product or documents accompanying the Product indicates that this appliance may not be treated as household waste. Instead it should be handed over to the authorized collection centre for recycling of electrical and electronic equipment waste generated at the end of life of the product. Disposal must be carried out in accordance with local environment regulations for E-Waste disposal, which mandate channelization of E-Waste to authorized collection centre(s) or registered dismantler(s) or recycler(s) or returned to the pick up or take back services provided by the manufacturer. For more detailed information about treatment, recovery, disposal and recycling of this product and if you are based in India and wish to dispose off the product, please call:
For Televisions
For Mobile Phones
For Monitors
recycling frist image gc08

Closing the Materials Loop


Learn more about our program to Close the Materials Loop on the Global website 