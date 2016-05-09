Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Company profile
banner philips at rsna 2019

Company profile

About Royal Philips

 

Philips India Limited is a subsidiary of Royal Philips of the Netherlands, a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. The company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

More about Philips
Circular economy

Circular Economy

 

Philips’ transition to a Circular Economy

 

Philips’ journey

 

Read more about our activities on Guardian Sustainable Business

Philips cover
View more
Company Contacts