Upgrade your existing MRI system to extend its lifetime, access the latest technology to improve your clinical output
The Philips SmartPath program extends your MRI's lifetime, reducing downtime in your MRI department and lowering overall costs. Easily upgrade to the latest technology for long-term success. Boost your trusted Philips MRI as if you bought a new one, improving its efficiency and value.
Upgrade to an automated patient-centric workflow powered by AI
In ten days to a system for the next years – that's what I call securing the future in a turbo process.