Philips India launches HL7707 Mixer Grinder with new Gear Drive and Power Chop technology
A special Onam launch at Kochi
- Jul 24, 2018
- 3 minute read
NEW DELHI: Philips India is celebrating the harvest festival of Onam in an exclusive manner with the launch of its unique power packed HL7707 mixer grinder. HL7707 is produced post extensive research on consumer insights carried out with several households across Kerala. The product is equipped with revolutionary gear drive technology whichresults inefficient grinding of both wet and dry ingredients with low noise levels. Specially designed with a combination of Power Chop blade and dynamic cutting angle of the inner bowl, Hulk Flash can tackle even the most challenging ingredients with speed and ease. All this makes it a perfect gadget for making dosa, appam batter, potato mashing and mixing simple cake batter.
Another innovative feature of Philips Hulk Flash ensures fast atta kneading, chopping, slicing, grating, and blending of shakes and mock tails. The first-of-its kind fruit filter accessory supports the 100% extraction of pure fruit pulp, coconut milk and tamarind pulp- ensuring there are no bits and pieces of hard fruits or coconut remaining. This lends itself beautifully to South Indian cooking. The new Hulk Flash is priced at INR 9,495/- and comes with a five-year warranty on motor and two year on the product.
It is indeed a special moment for us to launch our iconic product on the occasion of Onam. We have reached out to multiple households to understand the exact requirement of a mixer grinder before developing our product. With a focus on simplicity, brilliant performance and design, we are certain that our consumers will enjoy the extra help in the kitchen making it easier to provide simple, nutritious and delicious meals to enjoy every day.
ADA Ratnam
Kitchens today are evolving. While they are becoming compact on one hand, there is also a perceptible shift towards becoming stylish and trendy. Keeping in line with this trend, we have launched the new mixer grinder HL7707, which will raise the bar in innovation and efficiency in the kitchen appliance space. We hope that in our own way we have been able to gift something special on the occasion of Onam.
Dipanjan Chakraborty
- Philips India is celebrating the harvest festival of Onam in an exclusive manner with the launch of its unique power packed HL7707 mixer grinder. HL7707 is produced post extensive research on consumer insights carried out with several households across Kerala
To further add to the festivities, consumers can win an assured prize through exciting Scratch & Win offers with every purchase, on the entire Philips mixer grinder range along with an exclusive bumper prize of a free trip to Dubai.