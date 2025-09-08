Philips India ‘IntelliSafari’ drive takes affordable health tech solutions to Ludhiana
- Jul 9, 2018
- 5 minute read
New Delhi, India – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a leader in health technology, today unveiled its ‘Hospital’ on Wheels IntelliSafari in Ludhiana, introducing affordable health tech solutions to the city. Featuring a specially designed Mobile van, the IntelliSafari is an intensive awareness programme through which Philips familiarizes hospitals, nursing homes and clinics in non-metros with the latest technological advancements in healthcare, available at low cost.
The van was flagged off from Ludhiana by Sh. Prem Kumar Gupta, Honorable Secretary, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Ludhiana. DMCH, a 1600 bedded hospital, has recently been declared 14th in Private Medical College category by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India and best multispecialty tertiary care hospital (non-metro) by CNBC-TV 18. Medical and non-medical administrators were also present at the occasion.
Recognizing the need of healthcare solutions for patients in Ludhiana, the programme is specifically designed to target customers in the city and acquaint them with Philips’ products and solutions. The state-of-the-art vehicle, showcasing Philips’ healthcare solutions will travel across key places in Ludhiana for the next 3 days.
The mobile van is equipped with advanced lifesaving and monitoring devices designed to treat patients ranging from adults to neonates in ICU, CCU, as well as general wards and nursing care units. The wide range of display will showcase products including:
- Efficia Monitor: Affordable, solidly built and easy to use, Efficia monitor utilizes time-tested physiological measurements that help monitor over 200 million patients every year.
- BIPAP- A40: The bi-level ventilator BiPAP A40 has been designed to combine ease-of-use and comfort with technological innovations that adapt to patient’s condition to deliver enhanced therapy.
- Trilogy 202: The Trilogy 202 is both a volume-control and pressure-control ventilator for invasive and non-invasive ventilation. The product ensures versatile breath delivery and setup options.
- Cardiographs (ECG machines): Philips algorithms, cardiographs, monitors, and ECG data management systems enhancethe flow of cardiology knowledge while raising the quality of cardiac care.
- HeartStart FRx: The HeartStart FRx defibrillator incorporates advanced Life Guidance features to help guide responders in treating the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest. With clear, calm voice prompts and rugged design, HeartStart FRx is easy to set-up and use.
- Fetal Monitor FM 20: Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Hospitals and clinics challenged with their environment, financial circumstances or patient demographics can select these affordable healthcare solutions.
IntelliSafari is a fine demonstration of our commitment to overcome barriers of healthcare in India through our technological innovations. The model of the program enables us to connect with a wide range of healthcare provider’s / care givers and offer solutions to tackle major challenges of affordability, accessibility and availability of healthcare solutions in India. We are confident that over time, the benefits of this program will extend far beyond health services and lead to a measurable all-round improvement in the health-seeking behavior of the communities it serves.
Mr. Shankar Seshadri
At present, the healthcare system in Tier 2/ 3 cities is plagued by large inequalities related to access; variability in quality and affordability issues. The IntelliSafari drive by Philips is an excellent move to address these challenges. Given the quality and affordable cost of Philips’ healthcare solutions, majority of local hospitals will now be able to readily adopt these technologies and provide best healthcare services to patients.
Sh. Prem Kumar Gupta
Royal Philips, a leader in health technology, today unveiled its ‘Hospital’ on Wheels IntelliSafari in Ludhiana, introducing affordable health tech solutions to the city. Featuring a specially designed Mobile van, the IntelliSafari is an intensive awareness programme through which Philips familiarizes hospitals, nursing homes and clinics in non-metros with the latest technological advancements in healthcare, available at low cost.
IntelliSafari is a program that gives healthcare providers in non-metros like Ludhiana, the opportunity to experience Philips’ advanced expertise and technological solutions, which brings quality healthcare closer to the masses. The expert demonstrators from Philips help doctors and clinicians to validate the usability of these technologies in a ‘real’ day-to-day hospital environment. IntelliSafari was launched by Philips India in July 2012 and reached several Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in North India in the initial phase. The goal of the program is to bring new life saving technologies closer to the masses at an affordable price.