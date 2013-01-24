Company contacts

Home
Consumer Support

 

Speak with a Philips representative, or contact Philips by e-mail.

Toll free number

Availability/Time

For service contact details for Philips Personal Health, Lifestyle products, TV and Lighting, please check this page;

https://www.philips.co.in/c-w/support-home/support-contact-page.html

Philips Respironics - Sales and service of Sleep health care

1800 208 2882

Monday to Saturday - 10 am to 6 pm

Philips Respironics - Service for respironics products (new equipment/rental machine)

1800 419 7979

Monday to Saturday 8 am to 10 pm; Sunday 8 am to 4 pm

Healthcare

 

Philips Healthcare support page for India.

Philips Health care - Sales & Service

1800-419-8844

10 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday

Main Support Page

 

Consumer Support, Professional Support, General Support.

Gurgaon  

(Corporate Office and Northern Regional Office)

 

Visit / Write

Philips India Limited
8th Floor, DLF 9-B,
DLF Cyber City,
Sector 25, DLF Phase - 3,
Gurgaon - 122002, India.

Call
Tel : +91 - 124 – 4606000

 

Kolkata  

(Registered Office and Eastern Regional Office)

 

Visit / Write

Philips India Limited
3rd Floor, Tower A, DLF IT Park, 08 Block AF,

Major Arterial Road, New Town (Rajarhat) Kolkata, West Bengal- 700156, India

 

Call
Tel : +91 - 33 – 44024000

Bengaluru  

 

Visit / Write

Philips India Limited

Philips Innovation Campus
Manyata Tech Park,
Nagavara,
Bangalore - 560045, India.

Call
Tel : +91 - 80 - 41890000

Chennai  

(Southern Regional Office)

 

Visit / Write

Philips India Ltd
Sunny Side, C Block, 3rd Floor
No. 8/17
Shafee Mohammed Road, Second St
Chennai - 600 006, India.

Call
Tel : +91 - 44 - 66501000
 

 

Philips Global Business Services LLP
 

4th and 5th Floor 

Cambridge Tower

Ramanujan IT Park (SEZ), Level 5

Rajiv Gandhi Salai 

Chennai – 600113

Tamil Nadu, India

Tel :044-4568 2000 / 044-4568 2001

Hyderabad  

 

Visit / Write

Philips India Limited
6-3-1109/1/P/103, 4th Floor,
Jewel Pawani Towers,
Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda,
Hyderabad - 500082, India.

Call
Tel : +91 - 40 - 66467676

Mumbai  

(Western Regional Office)

 

Visit / Write

Philips India Limited
Boomerang, B2 Wing, 5th Floor,
Unit No. 506, Near Chandivali Studio
Chandivali Farm Road, Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400072, India.

Call
Tel : +91 - 22 - 66912000

Global Contacts:

 

More on Philips Global Company Contacts on our Global website.

e-mail Contact:  

 

corpcomm.india@philips.com

For bulk requirements of consumer products, contact:  

 

b2b.sales@philips.com