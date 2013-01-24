Company contacts

Speak with a Philips representative, or contact Philips by e-mail.
Toll free number
Availability/Time
For service contact details for Philips Personal Health, Lifestyle products, TV and Lighting, please check this page;
|
Philips Respironics - Sales and service of Sleep health care
1800 208 2882
Monday to Saturday - 10 am to 6 pm
Philips Respironics - Service for respironics products (new equipment/rental machine)
1800 419 7979
Monday to Saturday 8 am to 10 pm; Sunday 8 am to 4 pm
Philips Healthcare support page for India.
Philips Health care - Sales & Service
1800-419-8844
10 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday
(Corporate Office and Northern Regional Office)
Visit / Write
Philips India Limited
8th Floor, DLF 9-B,
DLF Cyber City,
Sector 25, DLF Phase - 3,
Gurgaon - 122002, India.
Call
Tel : +91 - 124 – 4606000
(Registered Office and Eastern Regional Office)
Visit / Write
Philips India Limited
3rd Floor, Tower A, DLF IT Park, 08 Block AF,
Major Arterial Road, New Town (Rajarhat) Kolkata, West Bengal- 700156, India
Call
Tel : +91 - 33 – 44024000
Visit / Write
Philips India Limited
Philips Innovation Campus
Manyata Tech Park,
Nagavara,
Bangalore - 560045, India.
Call
Tel : +91 - 80 - 41890000
(Southern Regional Office)
Visit / Write
Philips India Ltd
Sunny Side, C Block, 3rd Floor
No. 8/17
Shafee Mohammed Road, Second St
Chennai - 600 006, India.
Call
Tel : +91 - 44 - 66501000
Philips Global Business Services LLP
4th and 5th Floor
Cambridge Tower
Ramanujan IT Park (SEZ), Level 5
Rajiv Gandhi Salai
Chennai – 600113
Tamil Nadu, India
Tel :044-4568 2000 / 044-4568 2001
Visit / Write
Philips India Limited
6-3-1109/1/P/103, 4th Floor,
Jewel Pawani Towers,
Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda,
Hyderabad - 500082, India.
Call
Tel : +91 - 40 - 66467676
(Western Regional Office)
Visit / Write
Philips India Limited
Boomerang, B2 Wing, 5th Floor,
Unit No. 506, Near Chandivali Studio
Chandivali Farm Road, Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400072, India.
Call
Tel : +91 - 22 - 66912000