Why Lumify?

Durability and design Get military-grade hardware that is comfortable to use.
Durability and design
Get military-grade hardware that is comfortable to use.
Get the Lumify advantage
Flexible pricing
Purchase outright or upgrade with credit options
Control your data
Own your ultrasound data and store it any way you want
HIPAA compliant
Stay compliant with enterprise data encryption security policies
Avoid the cloud
Send DICOM images directly to PACS
Tailored education
Get one-on-one tailored education courses delivered via Reacts
Advanced support
Access to self-service or clinical and technical support
Free education
Try a wide variety of web-based interactive education tools
4-foot drop-tested to
meet the challenges of
any environment
U.S. Army Airworthiness-Certified.
Battery-free and lightweight transducer with detachable cables for zero downtime
Scan up to 5 hours by drawing on the battery of the compatible display device.
Electric shock and vibration-tested to face any challenge
Built to withstand the most extreme conditions and field usage.
Designed to be protected from water and fluids (IP47)
Designed to be
protected from water
and fluids (IP47)
Submersible up to a meter with functioning cable.
XRES Reduce noise and distractions to get extraordinary detail.
XRES
Reduce noise and distractions to get extraordinary detail.
Sono CT View from multiple angles without ultrasonic compromise.
Sono CT
View from multiple angles without ultrasonic compromise.
Auto Scan Focus on the details that matter at the speed of life.
Auto Scan
Focus on the details that matter at the speed of life.
Reacts Collaborate in real-time with colleagues anywhere around the world.
Reacts
Collaborate in real-time with colleagues anywhere around the world.
Lumify and Sparq both provide exceptional performance and quality thanks to Philips imaging technology.
EMsono
Build your own one-on-one ultrasound education program. Learn in-person or remotely through the Reacts tele-ultrasound platform.
*Available in US only
Reacts
Work together with anyone, anywhere via two-way video and audio calls with live ultrasound streaming and virtual guidance.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
