Low-dose, high-quality imaging and coverage, and the ability to personalize image quality* patient by patient. Ingenuity Core offers you all of this, in addition to in-room upgradability so its capabilities can grow as your needs grow.
iDose⁴ Premium Package || High image quality with reduce
iDose⁴ Premium Package reduces noise and artifacts
iDose⁴ improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
IMR || Industry-leading low-contrast
IMR - industry-leading low-contrast resolution
With Philips IMR you can simultaneously achieve 60–80% lower dose, 43–80% improved low-contrast detectability, and 70–83% lower noise.** IMR gives you confidence through enhanced visualization of fine detail.
iPatient || Confidence and consistency
iPatient for scan-to-scan consistency
* Improved image quality as defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
** In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction, were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.
