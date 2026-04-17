Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Roll Stand Mount
IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Roll Stand Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Roll Stand Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP2 patient monitor on a roll stand.
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution
(1.44 MB)
See all
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Kit
Features
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution
PDF
|
1.44 MB
Page not found - Philips