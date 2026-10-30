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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Philips Roll Stand Mount
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Philips Roll Stand Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Philips Roll Stand Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available for mounting the Philips IntelliVue MP5 Patient Monitor to a Roll Stand.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution Philips Roll Stand Mount
(1.27 MB)
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution
(1.44 MB)
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IntelliVue MP5: Roll Stand Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP5: Roll Stand Mounting Kit
Features
IntelliVue MP5: Roll Stand Mounting Kit
989803002531 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; wire basket with cord loops; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.
IntelliVue MP5: Roll Stand Mounting Kit
989803153021 Roll Stand Mount Kit Includes: Base/casters/post; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; compatible with table top mount and standard adapter for this monitor.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution Philips Roll Stand Mount
PDF
|
1.27 MB
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution
PDF
|
1.44 MB
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