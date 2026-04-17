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Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Camlock Plate
Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Camlock Plate
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Camlock Plate
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options to mount a Camlock Plate to a flat surface.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
(255.13 KB)
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Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
Features
Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
PDF
|
255.13 KB
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