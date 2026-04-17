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ECG
Electrode set, 12-lead Radiolucent, 1.8m
Electrode set, 12-lead Radiolucent, 1.8m
ECG accessories
ECG
Electrode set, 12-lead Radiolucent, 1.8m
ECG accessories
ECG
LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 12 LEAD 72in IEC. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Application Site
Chest
Lead Set Length
1.8 m (5.9')
Number of Leads
12
Shielded
Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
Grabber
Color Coding
IEC
Product details
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Lead Set
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
PHILIPS - LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 12 LEAD 72in IEC Lead Set - Philips