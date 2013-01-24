Home
Pee-on Absorbent pad

Pee-on

Absorbent pad

The Pee-on is an appropriately-sized disposable underpad that can be used with all SnuggleUp positioning aids or as a mattress protector.

Features
Non-toxic pad

Non-toxic pad helps keep bedding clean

The 10" x 14" non-allergenic, non-toxic pad helps to protect linens from urine, blood, and spills.

  • This product is available only in the United States.

