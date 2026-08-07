The Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch must be used with Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod 866488. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, it is designed for use on women in labor, singleton pregnancies, and at a gestational age >36 weeks. Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch suits high BMI patients and avoids repositioning of transducers and fetal belts. The Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch is cableless, providing the patient ambulatory freedom. It can be worn up to 48 hours and, when connected to Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod, can be used under the shower. One box consists of 10 individually packed patches