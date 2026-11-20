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Patient monitoring
Widescreen
Widescreen
Touch 24-inch LCD Display
Patient monitoring
Widescreen
Touch 24-inch LCD Display
Patient monitoring
This 24-inch widescreen LCD display has touch capability and is for use with IntelliVue Patient Information Center iX monitoring systems.
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Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Philips - Widescreen Touch 24-inch LCD Display - Philips