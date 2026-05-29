Designed for balance

You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume. Affiniti offers an all-in-one ultrasound solution that is non-invasive and cost-effective*, to deliver liver fat quantification and liver stiffness. *Compared to MR-elastography