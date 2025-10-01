Slide Capacity
300
Scanning method
TDI line scanning
Focus method
Autofocus
Output format
iSyntax Philips proprietary file format with either RAW or iSyntax compression
Slide rack
Winlab LS-20/ Winlab LSM-20, Sakura 4768 20-slide basket (max. number of slides 20)
Operating temperature
10 to 35°C
Dimensions (LxWxH in mm) doors closed
680x950x675
Scan time (excluding handling and pre-scan per slide)
SG300 ≤ 43 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15mm scan area)
Total scan time (including handling and pre-scan) per slide
SG300 ≤ 62 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15mm scan area)
Average percentage of tissue detected and scanned
≥ 99.5%
Power supply
100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz, 700 Watt
Magnification objective
NA of 0.75 plan Apo
Pixel size/ resolution
0.25 μm/ pixel
Compliance to standards
- EN IEC 61010-1:2010 /A1:2016, EN IEC 61010-2-101:2018, EN IEC 61326-1:2013 FCC Part 15, The IEC 6132
- The IEC 61326-2-6 (IVD), IEC 61326-1:2012 IEC 61326-2-6:2012
Barcode support
- 1D code type: Code 39 with mod 43 checksum (ISO/IEC 16388:2007)
- Code 128 (ISO/IEC 15417:2007)
- 2D code type: Data Matrix ECC 200 - Code 39,
- Code 128 (ISO/IEC16022:2006) Recommended barcode type for all glass slides.
Relative humidity (no condensation)
Between 50% at 40 °C and 80% at 31 °C
Weight (kg)
153
SG connectivity ports
- Ethernet cable for 10GB (required CAT 6 Cable) / and 1GB/s network cable with RJ45
- connector (preferable CAT 6)