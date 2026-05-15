Disclaimer

* Cases performed in United States since Bridge launch in 2016 †Prospective data published in Heart Rhythm—covering nearly 5,000 patients ‡ When staging the Bridge Balloon versus when no Bridge balloon is used

Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

[1] Roger G. Carrillo, MD; Darren C. Tsang, BS; Ryan Azarrafiy, BA; Thomas A. Boyle, BS. Multi-Year Evaluation of Compliant Endovascular Balloon in Treating Superior Vena Cava Tears During Transvenous Lead Extraction. EHRA late-breaking trial, March 19, 2018.

[2] Document on file D002023609_A_Bridge M&M Marketing Claims Test Report. Average timed deployment for commercial Bridge was 74.33 seconds and Bridge Plus was 58.33 seconds.

[3] Document on File, D027561 Marketing claims blood loss report for Bridge project 1338 - When deployed, the Bridge Occlusion Balloon reduces blood loss of an SVC tear by 89.7% (α=0.10), on average, in an animal model.

[4] Document on file, D026197 & animal study - NGX028-IS17 - All animals had biological metrics measured for up to 45 minutes during occlusion and 15 minutes post device deployment.

[5] Tsang, D. C., Azarrafiy, R., Pecha, S., Reichenspurner, H., Carrillo, R. G., & Hakmi, S. (2017). Long-term outcomes of prophylactic placement of an endovascular balloon in the vena cava for high-risk transvenous lead extractions. Heart rhythm, 14(12), 1833–1838. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hrthm.2017.08.003

[6] Document on file, D026203 Engineering Translation Rationale For Bridge, Project #1338 – PR00. The balloon will cover the length and diameter of the SVC in 90% of the population as determined by analysis of 52 patients.

[7] Document on file. LT-002760 Bridge Sales Customers Raw Data.

[8] Watfa, A., Younis, A., Mdaihly, M., Demian, J., Callahan, et.al A.A. (2025, June 26). Role of the Bridge Balloon in Improving Safety of Transvenous Lead Extraction Procedures. Heart rhythm. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hrthm.2025.06.038.

[9] Bruce L. Wilkoff, MD, FHRS, Roger G. Carrillo, MD, MBA, FHRS, Ryan Azarrafiy, BA, Darren C. Tsang, BS, Thomas A. Boyle, BS. Compliant endovascular balloon reduces the lethality of superior vena cava tears during transvenous lead extractions.

[10] Document on file. LT-002750 REF-00804 Bridge Rescue Data.

[11] Document on file - Engineering bench test D002023609_A_Bridge M&M Marketing Claims Test Report. Bridge Plus demonstrated 22% average reduction in the deployment time from the pouch to the SVC target anatomy location, when compared to the first-generation Bridge catheter. Bridge Plus demonstrated an average decrease of 40% and 41% in inflation and deflation time, respectively, when compared to commercial Bridge.