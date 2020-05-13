Ultrasound is more valuable than ever with its expanding role in the fight against COVID-19. Philips provides a wide range of ultrasound systems to assess and manage COVID-19-related lung and cardiac complications.
General requests +1-800-229-6417/Lumify specific requests +1-844-695-8643.
Considerations for emergency and critical care physicians
Ultrasound can be used as a tool to identify findings consistent with COIVD-19, assess the severity of the disease and help monitor and manage patients by enabling quick and accurate assessments of cardiac and pulmonary status.
Lung ultrasound findings in COVID-19 patients can include:
Thickening and/or irregularities in the pleural line
B-lines
Sub-pleural consolidations
Focused cardiac ultrasound exams in COVID-19 patients can help identify:
Left ventricular size and function
Right ventricular size and function
Presence of pericardial effusion and evidence of tamponade
Assessment of IVC for volume status to guide fluid management
Philips Ultrasound is working with cardiologists and sonographers to help identify and share best practices for cardiac exams. Clinicians' feedback to Philips has emphasized consideration for safety while imaging, capture of the most relevant images and data, and effective follow-up analysis.
Areas of focus
While the extent of cardiac damage due to COVID-19 is far from completely understood, cardiologists have highlighted symptoms and complications of pneumonia as key areas of potential focus, especially myocarditis, pulmonary embolism, and potential for acute myocardial infarction.
Acquisition focus
According to the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) recommendations, to monitor disease progression and hemodynamic of patients with COVID-19, echocardiography should obtain the following cardiac parameters: Left heart function, right heart function, cardiac hemodynamics and signs of pericardial effusion. Assessment of right heart function is important because of the potential for short-term lung diseases or acute myocarditis, potentially resulting in pulmonary hypertension and acute right heart failure.
Safety
Precautions for both caregiver and patient safety are of highest priority. Clinicians have emphasized use of proper PPE, criteria for use of the TEE and minimization of exam time as especially critical. We recommend carefully pre-planning the exam and applying protocols and techniques such as 3D that reduce the need for multiple acquisitions and changing of the transducer positioning. To the extent possible, measurements should be made on a separate workstation, or after the patient has left the exam room.
Follow up
Caregivers should also consider needs for monitoring and follow up exams of COVID-19 patients. Application of techniques and measurements that are consistent and reproducible will aid in comparisons. Some cardiologists have also recommended identification or tagging of patients as COVID-19 in the patient record to help them with future retrieval and analysis.
Philips Ultrasound is your ally in the fight against COVID-19
(Please note, not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.)
With systems that are easily cleaned and provide high-quality imaging, Philips Ultrasound technology helps clinicians provide timely and reliable assessment and management of lung and cardiac conditions in COVID-19 patients.
We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
Actively adapting
We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
Creating connections
We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.
Please note: not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative or call us at 1800-419-6788 for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.