Team

    Together we can realize the best ideas, faster


    Our global team brings extensive experience in healthcare investing, a strategic approach to collaborating and a passion for groundbreaking ways to change how healthcare is delivered and experienced.
    Rip Martin, Global Head
    Global Head, Philips Ventures
    Rich Wilmot, Managing Partner
    Managing Partner, Venture Investments
    Darren Adams
    Managing Director, Strategy, Marketing and Operations
    Benno Tieke
    Director, Portfolio and CTO
    Innovation team
    Lana Caron, Innovation Lead - US
    Innovation Head
    (United States)
    Rocco van den Berg, Innovation Lead - EU
    Innovation Lead
    (Europe)
    Lukas Hoffman
    Innovation Lead
    (Germany)
    Yong Qin Zeng
    Innovation Lead
    (Greater China)
    Kedar Medhi
    Innovation Lead
    (India and South East Asia)
    Investment team
    Nick Pappas, Partner
    Partner, Venture Investments
    Sean Cheng, Principal
    Principal, Venture Investments
    Lara Koole
    Partner, Venture Investments
    Evan Castiglia
    Principal, Venture Investments
    Anselm Ci'an Tan
    Partner, Venture Investments
    Operations team
    Elaine Fong, Management Assistant
    Management Assistant
    (United States)
    Jim Krantz, Digital Marketing Manager
    Digital Marketing Manager
     
    Ellis van Bogget-Verwijlen
    Management Assistant
    (Europe)

    A global presence


    Our team, based in Philips hubs of Eindhoven, Amsterdam, Cambridge Massachusetts, Bangalore and Shanghai, co-innovates with entrepreneurs around the world who are making a difference.
    Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators1


    In 2020, Philips was named as a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator™ in Clarivate Analytics’ annual analysis of the global innovation ecosystem.

