Small size, big vision

By Philips ∙ Featuring Wye Valley NHS Trust ∙ Feb 28, 2022 ∙ 5 min read
By Philips ∙ Featuring Wye Valley NHS Trust ∙ Feb 28, 2022 ∙ 5 min read
Wye Valley NHS Trust is one of the smallest NHS Trusts in the UK. Located in a rural part of southwest England, it provides services via Hereford County Hospital and three community hospitals for Herefordshire, with a population of over 190,000, plus 40,000 patients in Mid Wales.
Wye Valley NHS Trust is one of the smallest NHS Trusts in the UK. Located in a rural part of southwest England, it provides services via Hereford County Hospital and three community hospitals for Herefordshire, with a population of over 190,000, plus 40,000 patients in Mid Wales.
Wye Valley NHS Trust
A significant and increasing diagnostic imaging demand, exacerbated by aging equipment and staff shortages
A Managed Service strategic partnership with Philips oversaw a £2 million radiology service redevelopment program that paved the way for a trust’s vision for the radiology department of the future.
In 2018, the Trust’s imaging department was facing mounting challenges:
In 2018, the Trust’s imaging department was facing mounting challenges:
Small in size, yet big in vision, the Trust knew that it needed to optimize its radiology department but simultaneously lay the foundation for the radiology department of the future. To meet the Trust’s objectives, it established a long-term strategic Managed Service partnership with Philips to work together to drive excellence across the radiology service and improve clinical outcomes. “Our partnership with Philips was agreed to partly replace our aged radiology equipment and to improve capacity, but also to engage our staff in ways of improving efficiency,” says Jane Ives, Managing Director of the Trust. Through a process called CoCreate, Philips and the Trust identified several improvement and education projects, and inside the first 12 months, delivered an initial fast-track program to replace essential imaging equipment, optimizing capacity. “Our partnership with Philips was to partly replace our aged radiology equipment and to improve capacity, but also to engage our staff in ways of improving efficiency.” Jane Ives, Managing Director, the Trust
Small in size, yet big in vision, the Trust knew that it needed to optimize its radiology department but simultaneously lay the foundation for the radiology department of the future.
To meet the Trust’s objectives, it established a long-term strategic Managed Service partnership with Philips to work together to drive excellence across the radiology service and improve clinical outcomes. “Our partnership with Philips was agreed to partly replace our aged radiology equipment and to improve capacity, but also to engage our staff in ways of improving efficiency,” says Jane Ives, Managing Director of the Trust.
Through a process called CoCreate, Philips and the Trust identified several improvement and education projects, and inside the first 12 months, delivered an initial fast-track program to replace essential imaging equipment, optimizing capacity.
“Our partnership with Philips was to partly replace our aged radiology equipment and to improve capacity, but also to engage our staff in ways of improving efficiency.”
Jane Ives, Managing Director, the Trust
Supporting staff through education and resource management was vital in addressing productivity and meeting the rising patient demand. The partnership looked at how to optimize staff resources through an initial Service Improvement program, designed to address productivity and performance. The MR team at the Trust completed six learn-do training cycles across a 12-week period that focused on mapping value streams, understanding capacity and demand and improving the working and patient environment.
Supporting staff through education and resource management was vital in addressing productivity and meeting the rising patient demand. The partnership looked at how to optimize staff resources through an initial Service Improvement program, designed to address productivity and performance.
The MR team at the Trust completed six learn-do training cycles across a 12-week period that focused on mapping value streams, understanding capacity and demand and improving the working and patient environment.
Following on from the fast-track program, a major £2 million radiology service redevelopment program commenced. Philips and the Trust identified solutions to create new workflows to coincide with the replacement equipment in the new department and capitalize on the efficiencies of combining technology, layout and process improvement. During an extensive five-month program, the redevelopment project was completed in stages to ensure continuity of service, with major additional services including MRI and a dedicated interventional suite. The interventional suite was reconfigured and installed into what had previously been several small outmoded and outdated rooms, creating a bespoke clinical area with separate control and generator rooms, as well as building and refurbishing existing ultrasound rooms. The whole refurbishment project was completed on schedule and within budget in mid-March 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following on from the fast-track program, a major £2 million radiology service redevelopment program commenced. Philips and the Trust identified solutions to create new workflows to coincide with the replacement equipment in the new department and capitalize on the efficiencies of combining technology, layout and process improvement.
During an extensive five-month program, the redevelopment project was completed in stages to ensure continuity of service, with major additional services including MRI and a dedicated interventional suite.
The interventional suite was reconfigured and installed into what had previously been several small outmoded and outdated rooms, creating a bespoke clinical area with separate control and generator rooms, as well as building and refurbishing existing ultrasound rooms. The whole refurbishment project was completed on schedule and within budget in mid-March 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still in its early years, the partnership has already transformed the radiology department both in its physical appearance and service. Key achievements:
Still in its early years, the partnership has already transformed the radiology department both in its physical appearance and service.
Key achievements:
Managed Services is the comprehensive, vendor-neutral Philips solution designed to guide and support you in achieving optimized business outcomes. Working in close partnership as an extension of your team, we go beyond traditional Managed Equipment Services by treating technology as an enabler for transformation. Our flexible agreements are grounded in actionable data insights to support you in making confident investment decisions. Key benefits:
Managed Services is the comprehensive, vendor-neutral Philips solution designed to guide and support you in achieving optimized business outcomes. Working in close partnership as an extension of your team, we go beyond traditional Managed Equipment Services by treating technology as an enabler for transformation. Our flexible agreements are grounded in actionable data insights to support you in making confident investment decisions.
Key benefits:
Case study
Small size, big vision
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.