Groom with ease from head to toe with Philips multi-groomer series MG5000 and MG3000 in male grooming category

All new MG3000 series - MG3721/77 and MG3747/15 priced at INR 1,795 and 1,895 respectively
MG5000 series- MG5730/15 and MG5740/15 priced at INR 2,895 and 2,995 respectively
|
MG3721/77
|
MG3747/15
|
Self-sharpening blades
|
Self-sharpening blades
|
Full metal Stainless steel
|
Full metal Stainless steel
|
32mm Metal trimmer & Nose trimmer
|
32mm Metal trimmer & Nose trimmer
|
6 adjustable attachments
|
8 adjustable attachments
|
Run time- 60 mins
|
Run time- 70 mins
|
MRP- 1,795
|
MRP- 1,895
|
MG5730/15
|
MG5740/15
|
Dual cut technology
|
Dual cut technology
|
2X more Full metal Stainless steel blades
|
2X more Full metal Stainless steel blades
|
32mm Metal trimmer, Nose trimmer, detail trimmer, precision shaver
|
32mm Metal trimmer, Nose trimmer, detail trimmer, precision shaver
|
Run time- 80 mins
|
Run time- 80 mins
|
10 adjustable attachments
|
11 adjustable attachments
|
MRP- 2,895
|
MRP- 2,995
Our biggest strength at Philips is our deep connection with the consumer. We carefully listen, empathize and attempt to solve consumer challenges through our innovations. Over the past year, we observed more and more consumers attempting to groom themselves at home, and we saw them explore beyond just the face. Clearly, using multiple devices at the beginning seemed like a challenge to them. In response, we crafted and are now launching our new range of multi-groomers that addresses the new age consumers’ need to have everything in the all-in-one format. It is now possible to groom different parts of the body with a single tool, and still get the perfect result that consumers trust Philips to deliver.”
Gulbahar Taurani
Vice President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent
Today, consumers are looking for grooming solutions at home thus driving the ‘Do-it-yourself’ movement. Philips is betting big on personalized care with these products, which is the perfect answer to the concern of getting salon like results with ease, in the comfort of one’s home.
The product range would be available at your nearest retail store and for online purchase starting from Rs. 1,795/.
