Mar 31, 2021

Groom with ease from head to toe with Philips multi-groomer series MG5000 and MG3000 in male grooming category

   

All new MG3000 series - MG3721/77 and MG3747/15 priced at INR 1,795 and 1,895 respectively 

MG5000 series- MG5730/15 and MG5740/15 priced at INR 2,895 and 2,995 respectively
New Delhi, India – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today launched its new range of Multi-groomers i.e., MG5000 & MG3000 series, thereby entering the mid-range segments with strong affordable propositions for the first time in this category. The new series in each segment offers maximum versatility to consumers, making it easy for them to style their hair, face, and body.
MG3000 series
MG3721/77
MG3747/15
Self-sharpening blades
Self-sharpening blades
Full metal Stainless steel
Full metal Stainless steel
32mm Metal trimmer & Nose trimmer
32mm Metal trimmer & Nose trimmer
6 adjustable attachments
8 adjustable attachments
Run time- 60 mins
Run time- 70 mins
MRP- 1,795
MRP- 1,895
MG5000 series
MG5730/15
MG5740/15
Dual cut technology
Dual cut technology
2X more Full metal Stainless steel blades
2X more Full metal Stainless steel blades
32mm Metal trimmer, Nose trimmer, detail trimmer, precision shaver
32mm Metal trimmer, Nose trimmer, detail trimmer, precision shaver
Run time- 80 mins
Run time- 80 mins
10 adjustable attachments
11 adjustable attachments
MRP- 2,895
MRP- 2,995
With increasing number of consumers taking control of their grooming regime into their own hands, the multi groomers assist and facilitate for a well-groomed body, from head to toe. They make it extremely easy for consumers to get their perfect look whether it’s that salon like haircut, an evenly trimmed beard, or a properly groomed body. The MG3000 series is a 9-in-1 grooming kit for Face, Hair and body and comes with impact resistant combs, and self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for the perfect trim. The MG5000 series is their flagship 12-in-1 multi-groomer for face, hair and body, offering Dual Cut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades, precision shaver to perfect the edges of cheeks, chin and neck and a detail metal trimmer to define the edges of the beard.
Our biggest strength at Philips is our deep connection with the consumer. We carefully listen, empathize and attempt to solve consumer challenges through our innovations. Over the past year, we observed more and more consumers attempting to groom themselves at home, and we saw them explore beyond just the face. Clearly, using multiple devices at the beginning seemed like a challenge to them. In response, we crafted and are now launching our new range of multi-groomers that addresses the new age consumers’ need to have everything in the all-in-one format. It is now possible to groom different parts of the body with a single tool, and still get the perfect result that consumers trust Philips to deliver.”

Gulbahar Taurani

Vice President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent

Today, consumers are looking for grooming solutions at home thus driving the ‘Do-it-yourself’ movement. Philips is betting big on personalized care with these products, which is the perfect answer to the concern of getting salon like results with ease, in the comfort of one’s home.

 

The product range would be available at your nearest retail store and for online purchase starting from Rs. 1,795/.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter

