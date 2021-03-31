Groom with ease from head to toe with Philips multi-groomer series MG5000 and MG3000 in male grooming category

With increasing number of consumers taking control of their grooming regime into their own hands, the multi groomers assist and facilitate for a well-groomed body, from head to toe. They make it extremely easy for consumers to get their perfect look whether it’s that salon like haircut, an evenly trimmed beard, or a properly groomed body. The MG3000 series is a 9-in-1 grooming kit for Face, Hair and body and comes with impact resistant combs, and self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for the perfect trim. The MG5000 series is their flagship 12-in-1 multi-groomer for face, hair and body, offering Dual Cut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades, precision shaver to perfect the edges of cheeks, chin and neck and a detail metal trimmer to define the edges of the beard.