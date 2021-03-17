Philips India Sleep Survey 2021 reveals that Indian adults slept more during the COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, India – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today released the findings of the India Sleep Survey Report titled ‘Philips Global Sleep Survey 2021’. Released ahead of World Sleep Day 2021, the report focuses on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sleep health as well as the increase in adoption of digital health technologies due to the pandemic.

Highlighting the importance of digital health technologies, 60% of the Indians said that they have used or are willing to use telehealth for sleep-related concerns.

The report highlighted that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian adults experienced new sleep challenges like difficulty falling asleep (37%), difficulty staying asleep (27%), and waking up during the night (39%).

The survey also focused on the adverse effects that sleep apnea has on patients. The study reported that 80% of patients with sleep apnea experience daytime drowsiness while only 52% of those who do not have sleep apnea experience the same. 47% of the participants also said that sleep apnea is impacting their relationships. With symptoms like unwarranted daytime sleepiness and trouble in concentrating, sleep apnea impacts productivity and overall quality of life. Sleep apnea can also lead to graver health issues including cardiac conditions, strokes, neurological disorders, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity as has been noted in widely referenced clinical research papers

Philips also announced the launch of its Care Orchestrator Sleep and Respiratory Care management system today. The system enables clinicians and healthcare institutions to drive superior health outcomes by remotely monitoring and managing all sleep apnea and respiratory patients with a single system.