Philips India provides over 400 air purifiers through HelpAge India to old age homes across different locations in India

New Delhi, India – Philips India Limited a subsidiary of Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the company’s association with HelpAge India to install over 400 units of its bestselling Air Purifiers in old age homes in 7 cities across India including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Representing a positive step forward in improving the indoor air quality, Philips air purifiers will be installed in more than 40 old age homes and will enable more than 2300 elderly residents to combat allergies and respiratory problems by providing clean and healthy air.

The problem of polluted air in winters is a challenge, especially for the elderly, who are prone to respiratory illness, which gets aggravated with deteriorating air quality. Philips India appreciates the role these old age homes play in taking care of the elderly residents, who are more vulnerable to diseases and age-related illness. These centers are doing their best in providing them the care and attention they deserve.

It is a very proud moment for Philips India to associate with the cause and be able to contribute towards the welfare of the residents of these old age homes who are the appropriate beneficiaries for this support. Often the toxic mix of air pollutants including viruses, germs, bacteria, and allergens pose a health risk that can lead to short and long-term respiratory problems especially the elderly and people with low immunity. Philips air purifiers can assist in improving the cleanliness of air by helping eliminate indoor air contaminants. This contribution is Philips way of showcasing care to those who spend most of their time indoors especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and onset of the cold weather.