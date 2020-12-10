Home
News center | India​

Dec 10, 2020

Philips Future Health Index highlights the vital role of technology to engage younger healthcare professionals in India

   

  • 91% of younger Indian healthcare professionals say that digital health technologies will improve patient experiences
  • 81% of younger Indian healthcare professionals expect the adoption of digital health technologies to decrease their stress levels
New Delhi, India– Philips India Limited a subsidiary of Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the India findings of its 15-country Future Health Index (FHI) 2020 report- The age of opportunity: Empowering the next generation to transform healthcare. Emphasizing the role of digital healthcare, the study reveals that 91% of younger Indian healthcare professionals feel that digital health technologies, including Adaptive Intelligence (AI), telehealth and digital health records amongst others, will aid in improving patients’ experiences and 90% say they are an important tool to achieve better patient outcomes. Above other countries surveyed, 81% of younger Indian healthcare professionals believe that AI will allow them to offer personalized care. Digital health records topped the list as the most beneficial technology for improving patient care over the next five years.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare landscape has shifted dramatically. The pandemic has accelerated the pace of adoption of digital technologies that will enable healthcare professionals in delivering improved patient outcomes. Philips’ Future Health Index 2020 India study confirms the desire of younger healthcare professionals to embrace healthcare technology whilst highlighting the need of right training by healthcare institutions on the use of these technologies. To support the industry’s rapid demand and shift towards digitization, we have organized over 100 hours of digital learning engagements and webinars for healthcare professionals in India. We hope that the insights from our report will offer guidance to key stakeholders on empowering the new generation of healthcare professionals.

Rohit Sathe

Vice President, Health Systems, Philips Indian Subcontinent

Key findings of India Future Health Index 2020

 

Harnessing technology to help transform healthcare

  • 87% of younger Indian healthcare professionals believe that the right technologies have the potential to reduce their workload
  • 81% younger Indian healthcare professionals agree that the adoption of digital health technologies have the potential to lower their stress levels
  • 90% of them believe that digital health technologies are an important tool to improve patient outcomes
     

Creating the ideal healthcare working environment

  • 70% of younger Indian healthcare professionals regularly experience work-related stress
  • 85% of younger Indian healthcare professionals working at ‘Smart’ facilities are satisfied with their work
  • 67% of younger healthcare professionals in India feel they can drive change in how their hospital or practice is managed
The report also evaluated the gaps in healthcare education and training of younger healthcare professionals in India. It pointed that although 81% of younger Indian healthcare professionals only knew it by name, knew a little or knew nothing at all about value-based care, 46% expressed that they do not know how to use digital patient to inform patient care. The study revealed that more than half (69%) of younger Indian healthcare professionals believe that training on understanding the data outputs of new technologies will enable them to use digital patient data most effectively
Go to the report

The report has captured vital insights from a new generation of healthcare professionals, revealing the gap between their expectations around training, technology and culture, and the reality of their experience as healthcare professionals.

 

Future Health Index 2020 reflects independent research, commissioned by Philips in 15 countries, in which India was included. It is based on the assessment of care delivery against the Quadruple Aim (better patient outcomes, improved patient experience, improved staff satisfaction, and a lower cost of care) with a focus to build sustainable healthcare systems. For details on the Future Health Index methodology and to access the 2020 report in its entirety, visit the Future Health Index site.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter

Topics

Care staffing Patient data Population health management Consumer health Press release

Contacts

Geetika Bangia

Geetika Bangia

Sr. Manager Corporate Communications

Tel: +91 98181 02133

Media assets

