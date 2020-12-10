Philips Future Health Index highlights the vital role of technology to engage younger healthcare professionals in India

- 91% of younger Indian healthcare professionals say that digital health technologies will improve patient experiences
- 81% of younger Indian healthcare professionals expect the adoption of digital health technologies to decrease their stress levels
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare landscape has shifted dramatically. The pandemic has accelerated the pace of adoption of digital technologies that will enable healthcare professionals in delivering improved patient outcomes. Philips’ Future Health Index 2020 India study confirms the desire of younger healthcare professionals to embrace healthcare technology whilst highlighting the need of right training by healthcare institutions on the use of these technologies. To support the industry’s rapid demand and shift towards digitization, we have organized over 100 hours of digital learning engagements and webinars for healthcare professionals in India. We hope that the insights from our report will offer guidance to key stakeholders on empowering the new generation of healthcare professionals.
Rohit Sathe
Vice President, Health Systems, Philips Indian Subcontinent
Key findings of India Future Health Index 2020
Harnessing technology to help transform healthcare
Creating the ideal healthcare working environment
The report has captured vital insights from a new generation of healthcare professionals, revealing the gap between their expectations around training, technology and culture, and the reality of their experience as healthcare professionals.
Future Health Index 2020 reflects independent research, commissioned by Philips in 15 countries, in which India was included. It is based on the assessment of care delivery against the Quadruple Aim (better patient outcomes, improved patient experience, improved staff satisfaction, and a lower cost of care) with a focus to build sustainable healthcare systems. For details on the Future Health Index methodology and to access the 2020 report in its entirety, visit the Future Health Index site.
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter